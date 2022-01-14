ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

By Pat McDonald/Morning Times
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list...

Samsara Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT) announced today that the underwriters of the company's initial public offering ("IPO") exercised their previously disclosed over-allotment option and have purchased 3,546,882 shares of Class A common stock (the "Additional Shares"). The net proceeds to Samsara from the sale of the Additional Shares were approximately $77.9 million. After giving effect to the sale of Additional Shares, the total number of shares sold by Samsara in the IPO was 38,546,882 and net proceeds of the IPO were approximately $846.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before estimated offering expenses.
Andretti Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (the “Company”), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “WNNR.U” beginning on January 13, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable public warrant, with each whole public warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole public warrants being exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and public warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “WNNR” and “WNNR WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on January 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment.
Kaseya Private Equity Investor TPG Pursues Initial Public Offering (IPO)

TPG Capital is preparing a potential IPO that could value the private equity firm at $9.5 billion, Reuters reports. TPG has been an investor in digital consumer giants such as Airbnb, Uber and Spotify. The private equity firm also owns stakes in technology companies and cybersecurity businesses that focus on channel partners and MSPs.
CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $28.0 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND MUTUAL HOLDING COMPANY REORGANIZATION

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that the Company completed its initial public offering and the mutual holding company reorganization of the Bank on January 12, 2022. The shares of the Company's common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 13, 2022 under the ticker symbol "CFSB."
