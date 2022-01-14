Win movie merchandise with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival has already been quite the adventure and the festival doesn’t start until Thursday. As most things it has been severely impacted and reimagined due to Covid-19. The festival was to be the first of its kind: A hybrid festival of online and in person movie goers, capitalizing on the great success of last year, but getting people back into the theaters and streets of Park City, Utah. That was the plan, until about 10 days ago, when Omicron changed everything forcing the cancellation of all in person screenings, events and parties and going solely virtual like the 2021 version of the festival. Like they always say, the show must go on… just on screens in people’s homes.

