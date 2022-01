It doesn’t matter whether you call it rambling, roaming, tramping, bushwhacking, or exploring: hiking is just a fancy term for walking. And, we can walk anywhere we want. While alpine views and wildflower-speckled meadows are nice, they aren’t the only way to get outside. In fact, we’re big believers that some of the best trails are the ones at the end of your street or even out your front door. Not only are these adventures more accessible, but they’re also a lot of fun to explore your community with fresh eyes.

