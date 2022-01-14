Win Shock on Blu-ray

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTo mark the release of Shock alternate ‘Beyond the Door II’ on 17th January, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Dora (Daria Nicolodi, Deep Red) moves back into her old family home with her husband, Bruno...

The Hollywood Reporter

Why Art House Streamer Mubi Is Bulking Up to Buy Match Factory

In a move that sparked surprise across the European indie film sector when it was announced late in the day on Friday Jan. 14, Mubi, best known for its arthouse streaming platform, has acquired hugely well-respected European sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Financial details weren’t revealed, but the deal turns the dial up on a recent spending spree at Mubi — founded by Turkish entrepreneur and former Goldman Sachs banker Efe Cakarel in 2007 — that last year saw it become arguably the most aggressive shopper of indie titles at film festivals. From the...
MOVIES
Collider

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Gets 4K, Blu-ray Steelbook

Sony has revealed the release date for the 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, including a list of all of the features that will be included in the new disk release. The physical copy of the film will be available on February 8, 2022 with a video-on-demand release date being on January 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the Blu-ray of HALLOWEEN KILLS – Available on on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD January 11th

Evil dies tonight. Jamie Lee Curtis(“Scream Queens”, Knives Out), Judy Greer(The Village, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Andi Matichak (Blue Bloods, Orange is the New Black)and the entire town of Haddonfield band together to take down the infamous killer Michael Myers in the never-before-seen Extended Cut of HALLOWEEN KILLS, arriving on Digital December 14, 2021, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD January 11, 2022. Hailed as “A bloodthirsty sequel” (Bloody Disgusting),HALLOWEENKILLS features the original theatrical release, the Extended Cut with Alternate Ending and exclusive bonus content which includes extended and deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at creating the film, special gag reel and more!
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

THE DRY Blu-ray Giveaway For Crime Thriller Starring Eric Bana

Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his home town after an absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life -- a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound -- the death of 17 year old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke's innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against the prejudice towards him and pent up rage of a terrified community.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Full specs/contents announced for “ALLIGATOR” Scream Factory 4K/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD: Theatrical Version. Audio Commentary With Director Lewis Teague And Actor Robert Forster. NEW Everybody In The Pool: An Interview With Actress Robin Riker. NEW Wild In The Streets: An Interview With Director Lewis Teague. NEW It Walks Among Us: An Interview With Screenwriter John Sayles. NEW...
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘The Vampire Lovers’ Blu-Ray Review

I have to admit, not only had I never seen The Vampire Lovers, but I had never even heard of it. So I truly did not know what to expect from the film. That said, it did have a lot of good things going for it; primarily a top-notch cast.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Night of the Demon (1980) (Blu-ray Review)

Aldan Company (Severin Films) [Editor's Note: This title is currently available exclusively through the Severin Films website, but a wide release minus the swag will be available on February 22nd.]. In 1980, a small independent horror film was produced that featured a group of young people in the woods being...
MOVIES
womansweekly.com

Win Shudder originals Jakob's Wife & Séance on Blu-ray

Acorn Media International has teamed up with Shudder to release some of their fantastic Shudder Originals on Blu-ray. Bringing screams galore and plenty of thrills, we have two copies of Séance and Jakob’s Wife up for grabs. From the creators of You’re Next and Orphan comes Séance, a...
MOVIES
orcasound.com

Dune – 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Edition

Seems to me that it has gotten to the point where Quebec director Denis Villeneuve can do no wrong. No matter what the challenge is he takes on in regards to making a film. He has built a fine career in short order. Making strong film after strong film. It has only been up since 2009-2010 when he released films Polytechique and Oscar-nominated Incendies pretty much back to back. With the success of those two films, Hollywood came a calling. After that came Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049. With each subsequent film he makes they seem to get bigger in budget and scale. Not one to shy away from a challenge he took on revisiting the beloved sci-fi film Blade Runner and now he has taken on Dune.
MOVIES
iconvsicon.com

‘Vikings: The Complete Series’ Set To Erupt Onto Blu-ray This March!

The final episodes of the multiple Emmy Award® nominated series complete the saga as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment gets set to release Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2 on Blu-ray and DVD for $29.98 / $24.98 SRP. Out on March 15, 2022 the new three-disc set release includes all-new special features to explore along with extended international versions of the episodes. Additionally, Vikings: The Complete Series, which includes all six seasons of Vikings will also be available for fans to own on Blu-ray and DVD for $159.99 / $134.99 SRP.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

NEW on Blu-ray and DVD: TOKYO DECADENCE from Unearthed Films

TOKYO DECADENCE has been banned in several countries such as Australia and South Korea and has gone on to become a cult classic of erotic cinema. TOKYO DECADENCE is available January 18, 2022 on Blu-ray (for the first time in the US) and also on DVD!. PLOT:. In the most...
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Competition: Win A DUNE Blu-ray & Merchandise Bundle!

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, Dune is available on digital download now and 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, DVD and VOD on 31 January, and to celebrate its release Movies In Focus has a competition bundle up for grabs. Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

“Ghost Riders” Coming February 8th 2022 on Blu-ray and DVD

Revenge is a hearty meal for phantoms of the prairie! On a dark and haunting night, all that is visible by the campfire light is the breath of vicious lawmen. The local preacher and townspeople gather on a lonesome prairie as the lawless career of desperado Frank Clements is about to end. Just as the hangman’s noose tightens around his neck, the most feared outlaw of 1888 shouts a curse of revenge on the town preacher – a curse which will haunt the preacher’s family through generations. One hundred years later, unsuspecting of the events in 1888, the town is prospering. Frank Clements and his gang return from hell to seek revenge against the preacher’s grandson and his family. The fight against the phantoms from the past proves futile, and they become unwilling victims of bloodthirsty outlaws. Weapons are defenseless against the phantom cowboys – you can’t kill what’s already dead!
MOVIES
dailydead.com

January 11th Genre Releases Include DUNE (4K, Blu-ray, DVD), BASKET CASE: Special Edition (Blu-ray), and HALLOWEEN KILLS (4K, Blu-ray, DVD)

Hello, everyone! Tomorrow brings us a new round of horror and sci-fi home media releases, and we’ve got a look at what you can expect from this week’s titles. If you’re a Halloween fan, then Tuesday is a big day for you because Halloween Kills will be arriving via multiple formats, and its release also includes an extended cut of the film as well. For all you science fiction enthusiasts out there, you’ll definitely want to pick up Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune to enjoy at home and Kino Lorber is showing some love to Dario Argento’s The Card Player this week as well.
MOVIES
The Independent

8 best Blu-ray players for an unbeatable home cinema experience

The Blu-ray disc remains the highest-quality video disc available. As great as streaming video is, especially with the super-fast broadband speeds now available, it’s still often possible to get better picture and sound quality from a Blu-ray. And since the latest TVs offer 4K or even 8K resolution, this is important.If you don’t have a 4K TV, then you can choose a Blu-ray player that’s not 4K-capable, though the best players are also very good when it comes to HDR standards. HDR (High Dynamic Range) means you can see detail in dark shadows and bright skies at the same time,...
ELECTRONICS
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the Blu-ray of THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 – Available January 18th

THE SPOOKTACULAR SEQUEL FEATURING EVERYONE’S FAVORITE KOOKY FAMILY IS AVAILABLE TO OWN WITH EXCITING NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN BONUS CONTENT WITH CAST AND CREW. SHOWCASING AN INCREDIBLE VOICE CAST INCLUDING OSCAR ISAAC, CHARLIZE THERON, CHLOË GRACE MORETZ, NICK KROLL, JAVON ‘WANNA’ WALTON, WALLACE SHAWN, WITH SNOOP DOGG, BETTE MIDLER AND BILL HADER – OWN IT ON BLU-RAY AND DVD JANUARY 18, 2022.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

The Prodigal Son Blu-ray Review

To get a sense of an era in film, we often look at groups of talent. Consider the ‘Movie Brat’ generation of directors in the 70s, or the ‘Brat Pack’ and the rest of their generation of young American actors who came to prominence in the 80s. Perhaps the most concentrated of these groups of talented individuals are the ‘Seven Little Fortunes’, students at the Chinese opera school of master Yu Jim Yuen. At one time, the group included Yuen Mo, Yuen Wah, (Corey) Yuen Kwai, Yuen Biao and two students then called Yuen Lo and Yuen Lung, they would go on to become better known as Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung Kam Bo.
MOVIES
digitalchumps.com

Nightmare heading to Blu-ray via Shout Factory

Not a nightmare transfer. Enjoy the official details below. This spring, Scream Factory brings the Hammer Films gothic thriller Nightmare as a new Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. Available on March 15, 2022, this fan-favorite film features a new 2k scan from the interpositive, and comes loaded with bonus features, including a new audio commentary with film historian Bruce Hallenbeck, a new interview with author and film historian Kim Newman, new interview with author and film historian Jonathan Rigby; and the new featurette Reliving the Nightmare that features interviews with actress Julie Samuel, continuity person Pauline Wise and focus puller Geoff Glover. Fans of this classic chiller can pre-order their copies now at ShoutFactory.com.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win movie merchandise with Dune

Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, is available on digital download now and on Blu-Ray™ and DVD from 31st January, and to celebrate its release we’ve got a competition bundle up for grabs. The bundle includes a Blu-Ray™ copy of the film and a merch bundle including a beanie, t shirt and water bottle.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Candyman: Day of the Dead Available Now on Blu-ray

The Vestron Video Collector’s Series unleashes unholy terror when Candyman: Day of the Dead, the third installment in the original Candyman series, arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) January 18 from Lionsgate. Based on the characters created by acclaimed horror writer Clive Barker, this film stars Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “9-1-1”), Robert O’Reilly (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”), and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Crow, “The Flash”). Candyman: Day of the Dead will be available on Blu-ray™ for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
MOVIES

