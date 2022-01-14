Win Shock on Blu-ray

Evil dies tonight. Jamie Lee Curtis(“Scream Queens”, Knives Out), Judy Greer(The Village, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Andi Matichak (Blue Bloods, Orange is the New Black)and the entire town of Haddonfield band together to take down the infamous killer Michael Myers in the never-before-seen Extended Cut of HALLOWEEN KILLS, arriving on Digital December 14, 2021, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD January 11, 2022. Hailed as “A bloodthirsty sequel” (Bloody Disgusting),HALLOWEENKILLS features the original theatrical release, the Extended Cut with Alternate Ending and exclusive bonus content which includes extended and deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at creating the film, special gag reel and more!
