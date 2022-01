Whataburger's new limited-edition spicy ketchup is a nod to those who like it hot. Nothing is better when you're feeling sick than to have someone bring you your favorite snack to cheer you up. For me, that's french fries from Whataburger, and tonight when they showed up, the fries paled in comparison to the condiment that accompanied them. I love to eat my french fries strictly with mayo and pepper so I was more than a little skeptical when my family came bursting into my room practically screaming about the " new ketchup flavor from Whataburger."

