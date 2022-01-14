ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Cops Searching for Car That Went Airborne (VIDEO)

By JayCee
 5 days ago
JayCee

Police in Prarieville are searching for the driver of a car that was caught on video jumping a set of railroad tracks.

According to a post by WBRZ TV, the railroad crossing is on Swamp Road in Ascension Parish and, as you can see in the video below, the car did receive damage from the impact it made when it came back down from orbit.

The reaction to the post on social media was as expected, with the typical "Those Duke boys are at it again" and "he must not be paying for that car" comments. Most of the comments, though, were people tagging others to make certain they saw the video.

via Facebook
via Facebook

One thing that DID surprise me about the comments was this: several people admitted to doing the very same thing - and worse!

via Facebook

Okay, so he would "neither confirm nor deny" it, but others took it one step further: admitting to jumping the track IN THEIR PARENTS' VEHICLE!

via Facebook

And then you have the ones who would jump the tracks while (allegedly) stoned.

via Facebook

So many people admit to doing this, and they lived to tell about it.

via Facebook

Alright, one more:

via Facebook

Okay, ours was the railroad tracks off of Highway 14 between Abbeville and Kaplan, where the old landfill is (I believe the Animal Control Center is on that same road now). The tracks are gone now, and so is the "hump" in the road, I assume.

Ahh, the (good?) old days.

Fun Facts About Louisiana That May Surprise You

Things That Are Perfectly Legal but Feels Illegal While Doing It

Comments

Rondo Geraldo Hasselhoff
5d ago

I want to know why the cops are looking for them? If they did not see them do it in person from what I was told they can’t do nothing about it. I had kids doing burnouts and power breaking in the street in front of my house I told the cop about it and they said they could not do anything unless they see them do it personally! I said well what if I take a picture or a video of them doing it and he said it doesn’t matter they have to see them doing it theirselves Please tell me🤔

