After South African Official announced the discovery of the Omicron type of Coronavirus in late November, the dominoes began to fall quickly. The Biden Administration implemented controversial travel limits on visitors from eight southern African countries. Unexpectedly, travelers found themselves stuck. Then US officials increased travel restrictions once more. All inbound overseas inbounds travelers must take a test within one day of leaving for the US. The Strategy posted on the White House websites states that this expanded testing time frame applies to everyone regardless of country vaccination status.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO