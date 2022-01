Well, it’s 2022 and here we are in yet another raging COVID surge. One piece of good news, however, is that we now have rapid at-home COVID tests, which have become a helpful tool in detecting and tracing new cases (at least when they’re in stock). The CDC’s most recent guidelines on self-testing, which were updated in December, advise using at-home tests before indoor gatherings with people who aren’t in your household.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO