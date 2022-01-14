ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Authorities Searching for Helicopter That May Have Gone Down in South Louisiana

By Chris Reed
 5 days ago
Chris Reed

UPDATE: Parish President Archie Chaisson says the helicopter wreckage has been found and it appeared to nosed before crashing. It is mostly submerged in mud and water.

He says there are no survivors in the crash and authorities are working to notify the family of those on board.

************************************************************************************************

A helicopter may have gone down in southeast Louisiana on Friday.

According to WVUE, a caller reported seeing a helicopter go down on the west side of Lafourche Parish near the edge of the levee system in LaRose.

Emergency personnel, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, are searching the marsh in southeast Louisiana for possible wreckage, but nothing has been located as of Friday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmlWV_0dm7OTp300
rusty-watson-unsplash

The call to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Department reportedly came in around 10 am on Friday morning.

While there aren't more details to share at the time, we will continue to follow this developing story.

Crime & Safety
