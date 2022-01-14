ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Caserio affirms Texans are in better position because of David Culley

By Coty Davis
 5 days ago
HOUSTON — Thursday afternoon, the Houston Texans fired David Culley as coach after one season. The Texans went 4-13 under Culley, winning the same number of games as the year prior.

Outside of finishing in the top-10 in takeaways, Houston ended the 2021 campaign near the bottom of every statistical category. But despite their on-field struggles, general manager Nick Caserio believes the Texans are in a better situation from the previous year because of Culley’s leadership.

“When you rewind and go back to a year ago when I took over, the organization was in a pretty rough spot, and I think we are in a lot better position now,” Caserio said when speaking to the media on Friday. “I think that is because of the leadership and guidance that David Culley provided this football team. I have a lot of respect and adoration for what he did for this team. And we will be forever indebted to him.”

When the Texans hired Culley in January of 2021, Caserio said his ability to motivate and work with others were the top attributes that led to his hiring.

Nearly a year since his arrival in Houston, the same qualities that Caserio first witnessed at a scouting combine is what ultimately earned Culley the respect and admiration of the locker room.

“I thought Coach Culley did a great job his first year as a head coach,” center Justin Britt said. “I feel like his leadership was consistent and who he was consistent, and that’s what we needed here as a leader, someone to run this team.”

“Obviously, things didn’t go the way we wanted it to, and we are going home early,” wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. “But at the end of the day, he brought some great energy to the team and kept that consistent throughout the year and helped us continue to fight given everything that was going on this whole year.”

Caserio said firing Culley was a tough decision, and he felt the 66-year-old coach was the right man for the job at the time. But Caserio felt moving on from Culley after finishing the year with the league’s third worst record was the most suitable decision for the franchise.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Dolphins' statement on the firing of Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores Monday morning following the end of the NFL’s regular season. After three seasons with the team, Flores had a 24-25 record and was unable to make it to the postseason. The 2021 season was one of the more difficult to follow at points, as the Dolphins lost seven of their first eight games, making it extremely difficult for them to reach the playoffs. However, after winning seven in a row, the team had a shot by Week 17, but they fell just short.
NFL
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
