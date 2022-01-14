ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domhnall Gleeson Among New Cast Members to Join Steve Carell in Limited Thriller Series THE PATIENT at FX

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex Machina, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) is among the actors who have joined the cast of the limited thriller series titled The Patient at FX. Gleeson is joined by Linda Emond (The...

geektyrant.com

Boston Globe

Steve Carell provides therapy under duress in ‘The Patient’

Writer-producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, who did such strong work on “The Americans,” have put together a limited series for FX that has just gone into production. Called “The Patient,” it stars Steve Carell (whose Netflix comedy “Space Force” returns for season 2 on Feb. 18, by the way).
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Mahershala Ali Limited Series, The Crown Casting and More

Mahershala Ali is at the center of The Plot, a limited series for Onyx Collective on Hulu. The True Detective vet will star in and executive-produce the eight-episode series based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel of the same name. The drama follows struggling author Jake (Ali), who “is primed to take advantage of any opportunity that might help revive his career,” per the official synopsis. “When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, Jake commits an act of literary theft that changes his life irrevocably. Now, someone knows his secret and is threatening him… and we will see just how...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘All The Light We Cannot See’: Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie Join Shawn Levy’s New WWII Limited Series

Mark Ruffalo is no stranger to prestige limited series. The actor has had a starring role in the acclaimed HBO series, “I Know This Much is True,” back in 2020. While maybe not a prestige role, the actor is also set to show up in the upcoming Disney+ series, “She-Hulk.” Well, it appears the actor isn’t done with TV yet, as he has already lined up his next gig, “All The Light We Cannot See.”
MOVIES
Collider

‘Apartment 7A’ Casts Julia Garner to Star in New Thriller Movie

It looks like Ozark's Julia Garner, in addition to anticipating the next season of her hit Netflix show, is now working on another upcoming project according to a new Deadline exclusive report. The upcoming Paramount Players' project is to be titled Apartment 7A. Not much is known as to the...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Murray Bartlett Joins Cast of Hulu Series Based on Chippendales Creator

“The White Lotus” alum Murray Bartlett is joining the cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Immigrant.”. Bartlett has joined the show (about Chippendales creator Somen “Steve” Banerjee) as a series regular, playing producer and choreographer Nick De Noia, described by the streamer as a “charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. Just ask him. He is the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men – and most of all, show biz.”
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Girl Before’ Trailer: Gugu Mbatha-Raw & David Oyelowo Star In A HBO Max Limited Series Thriller

Do you like suspenseful thrillers about controlling psycho assholes who act as voyeurs on their prey? Well, “The Girl Before” from HBO Max might be for you. A gripping adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel, the series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki,” “The Morning Show”), David Oyelowo (“Selma,” “Les Misérables”), Jessica Plummer (“EastEnders” and “How To Talk To Girls At Parties”) and Ben Hardy (“Bohemian Rhapsody” and “X-Men: Apocalypse”).
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Disney's Onyx Wins Bidding War for Limited Thriller Series THE PLOT Starring Mahershala Ali for Hulu

In a competitive bidding was, Disney’s Onyx Collective has won the rights to the limited thriller series titled The Plot, starring Oscar and Emmy-winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book, True Detective). The eight-episode limited series, from Endeavor Content, will stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.
TV SERIES
radionwtn.com

Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ starring Steve Carell to return for Season 2

Season 2 of Netflix’s Space Force will be coming to the streaming service this February. Netflix shared a poster and release date, Feb. 18, for the season on Twitter. Space Force premiered in May 2020 and featured Lisa Kudrow, Don Lake, Noah Emmerich, Jane Lynch and Jimmy O. Yang. Space Force is created by Carell and Greg Daniels, who previously worked together on The Office. The series follows Naird (Carell) and his team at a fictional version of the United States Space Force, the space service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
TV SERIES
