Domhnall Gleeson Among New Cast Members to Join Steve Carell in Limited Thriller Series THE PATIENT at FX

Mahershala Ali is at the center of The Plot, a limited series for Onyx Collective on Hulu. The True Detective vet will star in and executive-produce the eight-episode series based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel of the same name. The drama follows struggling author Jake (Ali), who “is primed to take advantage of any opportunity that might help revive his career,” per the official synopsis. “When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, Jake commits an act of literary theft that changes his life irrevocably. Now, someone knows his secret and is threatening him… and we will see just how...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO