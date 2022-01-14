Domhnall Gleeson Among New Cast Members to Join Steve Carell in Limited Thriller Series THE PATIENT at FX

Netflix has announced a new series coming to the streamer titled Murderville that has a pretty fun premise. The murder-mystery whodunnit series has a star-studded cast that is being led by Will Arnett (Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman) as Senior Detective Terry Seattle, Homicide Division, who will team up with a different guest star each episode. It'll be the guest stars' job to name the killer... but how they solve the case is another story. Joining him are Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong (Community), Kumail Nanjiani (The Bick Sick, Eternals), NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone (Casino, The Practice).
