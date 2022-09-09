11 of the best slippers for men, from classic slip-ons to shearling-lined moccasins

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Hari Mari/Allbirds/Insider

Since many people are now wearing slippers more than ever, it can be hard to cut through the clutter to find a few fine options for warm, cozy leisure footwear. As a team, we've tested tons of slippers, but the nine pairs in this guide are the ones we keep going back to.

The slipper options below all have at least two things in common: They will keep your feet warm and comfortable. Beyond that, each pair offers its own perks, with no gimmicks involved. Whether you're looking for a slip-on or a moccasin, these are the best slippers we can't recommend enough. Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches style products .

Here are 11 of the best men's slippers you can buy:

Hari Mari

Sizing options: 8-13

8-13 Color options: chestnut, havana, and pewter

Hari Mari Hacienda LX

Hari Mari is best known for its comfortable flip-flops, but the brand also has footwear options for staying warm and cozy. With full grain leather, a genuine shearling lining, and memory foam insoles, the Hacienda LX slippers are one of the best options we've tested.

They're only available in full sizes, but after a few wears, the memory foam and shearling interiors will mold to fit your feet exactly, giving a super comfortable fit. The slippers also feature rubber outsoles so you can wear them both indoors and outdoors. And with their classic moccasin style, you won't look like you wearing house slippers if you decide to wear them outdoors.

At $160, they're far from cheap, but the quality of materials, craftsmanship, and superb comfort make them a worthy option to splurge on.

Allbirds

Sizing options: S-XXL

S-XXL Color options: heathered gray and hazy mauve

Allbirds Wool Dwellers

If you're looking for slippers with a true slip-on design, the Allbirds Wool Dwellers are a perfect choice. You can roll out of bed and easily slip your feet into them without using your hands.

While the design makes them convenient, a majority of your foot is exposed, which leaves more to be desired if warmth is a top priority. Personally, I solved this by wearing them with my favorite wool socks.

Rather than standard shoe sizes, the Wool Dwellers come in sizes small through extra-extra-large. The design is unisex, but you'll want to take a look a the size chart to determine which sizes you need. Since the slippers have an open heel, they fit true to size, but are very forgiving. I'm typically a size 8.5, and could fit either a medium (for sizes 7-8) or a large (for sizes 9-10) comfortably.

Read our full review on the Allbirds Wool Dwellers here .

Ugg/Facebook

Sizing options: 7-18

7-18 Color options: grey, chestnut, espresso, and three other colors

Ugg Ascot Slipper

The Ascot Slipper gives you the best of both worlds, as it's a crossover between a shoe and slipper. These slippers provide the benefits of a shoe, including heel impact absorption, arch support, bridge and toe protection, and traction. But they also offer the warmth and coziness of a true slipper. However, you should note that these slippers aren't quite capable of slipping on hands-free. You'll likely have to pull them on using your hands until they are broken in, and even after.

Regardless, the Ascot is unparalleled when it comes to support, protection, durability, and water-resistance of the thick leather exterior. You can technically wear them on short excursions outside, although they're best when simply worn around the house. Plus, you can wear these slippers with or without socks, and be just as comfortable either way.

Insider Reviews freelance writer Steven John has owned a pair of Ascot Slippers for over six years and can confirm their durability and comfort. He can tell you that these slippers will easily last for several years to come.

Bombas

Sizing options: 7-13

7-13 Color options: navy, cream, marigold

Bombas Sunday Slipper

It's no surprise that Bombas, one of our favorite sock brands, also knows how to make a really good pair of slippers.

The Bombas Sunday Slippers feature a full sherpa upper for coziness and warmth, memory foam insoles, and grippy outsoles. The rear pull tab makes them easy to put on, and a below-the-ankle cut allows them to be comfortable for hours of wear while lounging around the house.

If you prefer slippers that are even closer to socks, Bombas also makes Slipper Grippers . You'll get better warmth than your thickest winter socks and all the grip you need.

UGG

Sizing options: 7-18

7-18 Color options: 11 colors including chestnut, chocolate, black, samba red, and true navy

Ugg Tasman Slipper

Slippers are the epitome of convenient and comfortable footwear, so when it's time to leave the confines of your home, putting on "real shoes" can be an annoyance. The Ugg Tasman Slipper , however, works just as well outdoors as it does indoors, thanks to a rugged Treadlite outsole.

In addition to being able to withstand typical outdoor terrains, they're also fashionable enough to wear in public without looking like you're dressed for a sleepover. Like most of Ugg's other signature footwear styles, the Tasman Slippers feature suede exteriors, sheepskin linings, and wool insoles. You'll also find a braided pattern stitched along the collars of this pair, which adds a nice bit of contrast.

Insider Reviews senior reporter Amir Ismael went a full size up and found them to fit well with and without socks. You can read more about Amir's experience with these slippers, in our review of Ugg slippers .

Amir Ismael/Insider

Sizing options: 7-14, with 2E width sizes also offered

7-14, with 2E width sizes also offered Color options: chocolate brown, brown, and kelp green

L.L.Bean Wicked Good Slippers

Fully lined with plush genuine shearling, the Wicked Good Slippers are some of the coziest slippers you'll find. The sheepskin suede softens with wear, but the slippers are already super snug straight out of the box.

Insider Reviews senior reporter Amir Ismael has had his pair for quite a while now and can't seem to take them off. While any shearling slipper should be warm, he especially likes the Wicked Good Slippers because of their above-the-ankle cut. You can wear them with or without socks, but he prefers to wear them without socks.

And instead of a rubber outsole, this slipper has a soft leather outsole. Although some may prefer a rubber outsole for more grip, Amir likes having shoes that are specifically dedicated to indoor wear. The brand, too, suggests sporting these slippers indoors rather than outdoors.

Glerups

Sizing options: 7-13

7-13 Color options: charcoal, tan, denim, and three other colors

Glerups The Slip-On Rubber Slipper

If you're looking for a simple, classic, breathable slipper, The Slip-On Rubber Slipper is your best bet. These slippers are made from 100% wool that adjusts to the shape of your feet. And the natural rubber sole has a strong grip that keeps you from slipping and sliding in your home.

Insider Reviews reporter Owen Burke describes them as Swedish clogs but with rubber soles, which are great in case you happen to step outside with them. He's had his pair for two years, and after wearing them on a daily basis, they've only gotten better as they've gradually molded to his feet. His slippers also remain as odor-free as the day he got them.

Minnetonka

Sizing options: 7-13

7-13 Color options: black, carmel, and chocolate

Minnetonka Sheepskin Moose Slippers

Minnetonka has been around for over 70 years and has become famous for its slippers and moccasins. Between all of the brand's offerings, the Sheepskin Moose Slippers are the ones to check out. They're toasty and warm, thanks to genuine sheepskin on the inside and real moose leather on the outside.

Insider Reviews reporter Owen Burke notes that the sheepskin lining holds up better than that of other slippers he's tried. He also appreciates the slipper's cross-stitching and black dye. While the rubber soles technically allow you to wear these slippers outside, Owen finds them best for indoor wear. You can read more of his thoughts in our review of Minnetonka slippers .

Overland

Sizing options: 7-15

7-15 Color options: stoney tip, charcoal, and chestnut napa tip

Overland Ethan Slippers

While most slippers in our guide (and in general) have a lower cut, the Overland Ethan Slippers have a high-top, above-the-ankle style that will keep your entire foot warm. They're made from genuine Australian Merino sheepskin, which features super plush shearling on the interior.

You can also roll these slippers up and down, making them perfect for wear in the winter and also in warmer months. You can wear them for quick trips outside, but they're best when worn indoors. However, both hands are required to put these slippers on your feet. But they're certainly not difficult to put on — and once you're wearing them, you won't want to take them off. They feature incredibly comfortable memory foam midsoles and rubber outsoles.

Insider Reviews senior reporter Amir Ismael notes that these slippers fit true to size. They're only available in full sizes, though, so if you're between sizes, he'd suggest you choose the smaller option. They will naturally loosen up a bit with wear, but when they do, they won't be at the point of falling off your feet.

Nordstrom

Sizing options: 7-16, with 3E width sizes also offered

7-16, with 3E width sizes also offered Color options: 8 colors and patterns, including plaid, black, chestnut, and camo

Deer Stags Nordic Memory Foam Slippers

If budget is your main concern when buying a good pair of slippers, then you should reach for the Deer Stags Nordic Plus Memory Foam Slippers , which provide premium comfort at a wallet-friendly price. Deer Stags is known for using materials that deliver quality without compromising affordability.

The slipper's faux-shearling liner will keep your feet cozy and warm, while the plush memory foam insoles and the brand's S.U.P.R.O. Technology offer comfort and shock absorption. Additionally, the textured rubber outsoles will ensure you don't slip on tile floors — or during your quick trip to take the trash out.

It's worth noting that these slippers tend to run small. Since they don't have a plush genuine shearling lining like some of the other slippers on this list, they won't loosen up as drastically, so we recommend sizing up.

Minnetonka

Sizing options: 7-13, with 2E width sizes also offered for chocolate and cinnamon

7-13, with 2E width sizes also offered for chocolate and cinnamon Color options: charcoal, chocolate, and cinnamon

Minnetonka Casey

You can't go wrong with any of Minnetonka's offerings, since the brand has been a well-oiled machine for many decades. Another slipper that has caught our attention is the Casey . There's soft suede leather on the outside, and a plush pile lining on the inside to keep your feet warm.

Insider senior transportation reporter David Slotnick can confirm this slipper's superior comfort. He notes that the thin rubber soles enable you to walk outside for short trips like to the mailbox or to your backyard, but otherwise, it's best to wear them indoors. From David's experience, the slippers fit more or less true to size. He loves wearing them when the weather cools down and he wants to avoid walking on cold floors. We made sure to include this slipper in our review of Minnetonka slippers , as well.