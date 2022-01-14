ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety: Pete Davidson likely won’t host Oscars, but likely suspects could be ‘Only Murders’ stars

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Hollywood wonders who will get the tap to host the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Variety says at least one name that has been bandied about "likely won't" be behind the podium: Pete Davidson. The trade does confirm that reps for the Saturday Night Live cast member, and King...

The Independent

Pete Davidson will not host the Oscars, reports say

Pete Davidson will not be hosting this year’s Oscars ceremony, according to reports.Variety claim that the Saturday Night Live star was approached by the producers of the broadcast but things never went any further.Their report also adds that it is “highly unlikely” that Davidson will now be selected to host.Davidson is a popular actor and comedian and recently hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve show with Miley Cyrus - an event that drew big ratings for the network.As well as for his work on Saturday Night Live, Davidson has also gained attention for his love life. He is currently dating...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Pete Davidson To Star In James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’ For Miramax

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson is set star in the new Miramax horror thriller The Home with The Purge helmer James DeMonaco directing the pic. Davidson will play Max, a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child. Miramax’s Bill Block and Sebastian K. Lemercier will produce along with DeMonaco and Adam Canto serving as writers for the film. “We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision,” said producer...
MOVIES
floor8.com

Kim Kardashian is 'smitten' with SNL star Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for some time now and it's still not sunken in all the way. Although they've been branded an "unlikely" couple, due to the duo's odd pairing, on multiple occasions, reports claim that the mom-of-four is allegedly "smitten" with her Saturday Night Live beau, Pete., suggesting things might be getting serious for the pair.
CELEBRITIES
kgoradio.com

Pete Davidson – Possible Host For Oscars?

Apparently more people than just Kim Kardashian have eyes on Pete Davidson. According to Page Six, the 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” comic is in talks to host this year’s Oscars. Producers are reportedly looking for a “reset” and the Academy wants to try and bring in younger viewers.
CELEBRITIES
ktbb.com

Academy Awards producers reportedly eyeing Pete Davidson to host

Could Pete Davidson's next celebrity hookup be ...Oscar? The Saturday Night Live cast member, whose dating history reads like a showbiz Who's Who, is reportedly in talks to possibly host the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Page Six reports producers of the telecast -- which will have a host for the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

It's unlikely Pete Davidson will host the Oscars due to his NBC connection, but there's "momentum" for Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short

Variety reports informal conversations did take place with Davidson's team. Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis add that it's "highly unlikely" he'll host because he is "is too closely associated with NBC and not part of the talent stable within ABC, which broadcasts the Oscars. In other words, having Davidson host would be free promotion for a competing network." But another millennial star could end up hosting. They report that Gomez and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin and Short have some "momentum" that would create a perfect moment of Disney synergy. "Individuals involved with the Oscars telecast are intrigued by the idea of bringing together comedic legends (Martin has hosted the Oscars twice before) and one of the most popular young, multi-talented performers in Hollywood." “I mean, they are an iconic trio,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich told Variety this week of Gomez, Martin and Short, touting the Hulu comedy. “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it.” Oscars producer Will Packer, the Academy and ABC executives will ultimately make the final hosting decision.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

From Awkwafina to the Lonely Island: Who Should Host the Oscars?

It’s do-or-die time for the Oscars to recapture the glory days of the ceremony when more than 50 million people were watching emcees like Billy Crystal, Chris Rock and the foursome of 1983 that included Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor. With Will Packer producing the telecast for the first time, he’s said to have an exciting vision that can only be executed with a fresh, new host. So, who should the Academy tap? WHO?: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short WHY?: Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” stars bridge all generations that the Academy needs to elevate...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Only Murders' Stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short Top Potential Oscars Host List

After the Golden Globes came and went without any fanfare, Hollywood is gearing up for a bigger to-do with the 2022 Academy Awards. With the news that the Oscars ceremony would have a host again after going without for the past three years, everyone started throwing their suggestions into the ring. However, director Judd Apatow may have hit the nail on the head.
TV & VIDEOS
baylorlariat.com

Pete Davidson is the poster child for ‘looks don’t matter’

Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian. Influencers, actresses, singers, models. All very powerful women — women who have also had a common love interest: comedian Pete Davidson. A question that has been asked time and time again is “How?” How is he doing it? How is he...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel on Kanye West’s Pete Davidson track: ‘This reminds me of when Tupac wrote a diss track about Andy Samberg’

Jimmy Kimmel has waded into the one-sided feud between Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and comedian Pete Davidson.Over the weekend, a leaked track emerged that appeared to show Ye threatening to “beat” Davidson over his relationship with Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye apparently raps on the song.West was in a near-fatal car crash in 2002 after falling asleep behind the wheel while driving. The rapper had to have his jaw wired shut after the accident.“You know this reminds me of when Tupac...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
US Magazine

Pete Davidson Calls Himself ‘Diamond in the Trash’ Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

Understanding his own appeal. Pete Davidson made a joke about his success with women during a recent comedy show — and he has a theory about why he’s so popular. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during his stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Tuesday, January 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Only Murders At The Oscars? Steve Martin Responds After Lobby For He And Martin Short To Host Oscars

The search for an Oscar host has been heating up after ABC announced the awards show would have a host for the first time in three years. There are plenty of big names thrown out there like Tom Holland and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. Even past hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Jimmy Kimmel's name have been in circulation. But another past host that has come up is Only Murders in this Building’s Steve Martin. In this case, it wasn’t Martin who threw his name out there. After hearing all the hoopla, the Cheaper by the Dozen star responded to him and his co-star Martin Short being lobbied to host the Oscars.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Is Pete Davidson Running Scared After Kanye’s Threatening ‘Eazy’ Diss, Or Nah?

Last week, we reported that Kanye West and The Game collaborated on their new track, “Eazy,” which included a not-so-subtle diss directed towards comedian and Kim Kardashian’s new boo, Pete Davidson. https://t.co/Ue5bu9EK2a The Game and Kanye West. — Daniel Figueroa (@DFigTheTruth) January 15, 2022 “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Jokes About His Success With Women Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: I’m ‘A Steal’

Pete Davidson made a hilarious joke about his appeal with women during a recent stand-up appearance, hinting at his recent romance with Kim Kardashian. Funny man Pete Davidson made a joke recently about his strange luck with beautiful, high-profile women, theorizing about why he’s become so desirable. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Jan. 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Threatens Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West Drama

Pete Davidson has been the recent target of Kanye West as Davidson is now infamously dating the likes of Kim Kardashian. For the most part, Davidson has been very respectful throughout this whole ordeal, although he has been frequently spotted in public alongside Kim K. As a result of this new union, Kanye has singled out Pete in his music. For instance, in his brand new song with The Game called "Eazy," Kanye raps "god saved me from that crash/just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass."
CELEBRITIES

