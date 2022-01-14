ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Photos of Her Naturally Curly Hair Prior to Her Trademark Blowout Look

By Beth Shilliday
 5 days ago
David Fisher/Shutterstock; Inset Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston is a such natural beauty, but she’s almost never seen without her blonde locks perfectly blown out. It turns out she has natural curls and just like most of us, some frizz when her hair hasn’t been styled. The actress showed off how her hair looks without any work done to it in two Instagram photos, proving she doesn’t wake up with silky, smooth tresses.

In a nod to Friends‘ Monica Gellar’s Caribbean trip hair humidity explosion, Jen wrote in the caption, “Okay, humidity … Let’s go!” next to the Thursday, January 13, snapshots, while tagging her hair care company, Lolavie. She even shared a GIF in her Instagram Stories of pal Courteney Cox‘s Friends scene where she held her frizzed out head of hair and frustratingly declared, “It’s the humidity!”

Jen looked gorgeous while nearly makeup-free, wearing just a white towel wrapped around her chest. Her golden locks were parted at the side and cascading down one side of her head. Her natural hair has soft curls and waves, which she rarely shows off in public. It appeared she had let her hair air dry after showering, instead of the blowout she regularly uses to get her locks soft and straight.

Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Lolavie’s Instagram page shared Jen’s photos, writing in the caption, “Whether you’re on vacation or live in a humid climate, the Perfecting Leave-In was created with you in mind! It hydrates, smoothes and fights frizz so your hair will be the last thing you have to worry about.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

The Morning Show star had shown how to use the product the previous day in an Instagram Stories video. She was in her bathroom with wet hair and wearing a white robe, as if she just finished showering. Jen showed the use amount needed of Perfecting Leave-In as she squirted it onto her palm. She then applied it to the mid-length and ends of her hair.

Next, Jen used a blow dryer to brush out her wet head, and by the end of the video, her dry hair was smooth, soft, silky and straight … just like it is when she’s seen in photos of everything from red carpets to playing at home with her dogs. Which is why her natural curly hair was such a revelation!

