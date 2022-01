Hello- We are in the process of replacing our storage array with a new one. I have VMs scattered across 5 or 6 datastores and would like to be able to run a script that will process all of my VMs and send them to the correct datastore. My CSV could contain 3 columns, VMName, SourceDS, DestinationDS. I would like to be able to also control the number of simultaneous migrations such that I could run 4 during the day, then kill the script at night and change the code to run 10. I have found some old scripts that do similar tasks, but they aren't compatible with vSphere 7 it seems. Can someone help me with this?

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO