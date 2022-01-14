ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zenyara Estate is an Exclusive Celebrity Vacation Spot During Coachella

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago
Zenyara

The stars are flocking to Coachella Valley for the three-day Coachella Music Festival, which means some celebs will be staying at Zenyara Estate.

The exclusive property — where Gigi and Bella Hadid stayed during the 2018 Coachella weekend — is a celebrity hot spot during both weekends, and this year will be no different. With a star-studded concert lineup at the festival, there’s no doubt that fellow celebs will be making their way from L.A. to Indio, California to party and listen to some music.

Zenyara

On Wednesday, January 12, it was announced that Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West would be headlining Coachella in 2022. This year marks the return of the music festival after two years of cancellations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking place on two weekends this upcoming spring — April 15 – 17 and April 22 – 24 — Coachella is sure to bring out all the best outfits and appearances from Hollywood’s biggest names. When it comes to the Zenyara Estate, fans can’t wait to see which stars will take pictures by the pool and enjoy all the amenities that the property has to offer.

The luxurious estate is 70 acres of beauty, which includes 11 bedrooms that can fit up to 22 people. Aside from the stunning views, those staying at the estate can also take advantage of a game room with ping pong, pool and backgammon, a full spa with steam and sauna rooms, paintball tennis pavilion, golf course, horseback riding, an off-road track, DJ booth, karaoke and tons of water sports — jet skis, seabobs, kayaks, paddle boards, water bicycles and canoes.

Zenyara

Not to mention, the pool sits right in the middle of all the buildings on the property. No matter what room any guest chooses to stay in, they’re always one step away from paradise.

Exclusive stays at the estate have already been auctioned off by philanthropist Michael Scott at Los Angeles’ Baby2Baby 10-year gala last month. A partygoer seated at Leonardo DiCaprio‘s table during the December 29 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF benefit in St. Barts also purchased a three-night stay at the Zenyara Estate.

It’s safe to say this house is a hot commodity!

IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
Life and Style Weekly

Home Sweet Home? Jessa Duggar Shows the Progress of Her Fixer Upper Home: Photos

Good bones! Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and gave fans a sneak peek at their new fixer upper home and the family has already made so much progress. On Tuesday, January 11, the Counting On alum, 29, shared a video on YouTube documenting her and Ben’s first steps in renovating their new three-bedroom home, promising their followers to keep them updated throughout their journey.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
