True Love! See All of the Celebrities Who Got Married in 2022: Wedding Details

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

It's true — they said, "I do!" COVID-19 may have made nuptials look a little different these past few years, but love is still in the air for all the celebrity weddings of 2022.

Some of Hollywood's greatest couples are celebrating their love this year, either after a whirlwind romance or after years of postponing due to a global pandemic.

With so many exciting engagements in 2021 , the year of 2022 is bound to be the year of love — poofy dresses, A-list guests and gigantic romantic gestures included. Can we expect Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to grace this year's list of weddings ? How fast can Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly plan their walk down the aisle? And fans can all agree, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have had to wait long enough.

Cheers! See Which Celebrity Couples Got Engaged in 2022 So Far

Some of these seriously romantic engagements have fans wondering what the stars have in store for their actual wedding day. Megan already revealed that she and MGK made a serious commitment, which most couples would pass on.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” the actress shared after her engagement to the rapper. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood."

Ah, young love — will that be part of the ceremony as well?

Fans looking for a more traditional wedding may even be in for a treat as a Duggar has officially become engaged. Jeremiah Duggar and his bride-to-be Hannah Wissman will likely be running down the aisle as soon as they can so they can stop side-hugging and start holding hands .

Say It Ain't So! These Celebrity Couples Split in 2021

According to projections, there is bound to be a wedding boom in '22, with an estimated record-breaking 2.6 million weddings taking place in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported.

Whether it was a large gathering of a couple's closest 1,000 family, friends and casual acquaintances or a secret wedding with just the couple themselves, keep scrolling to see all the celebrities who got married in 2022 so far.

Life and Style Weekly

