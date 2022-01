NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The co-owner of a motel in New Jersey is gaining notoriety, amassing over 800,000 followers on TikTok. It’s not for the money he’s earning, but for how he is treating his guests and helping them during some of their toughest times. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, it started out as a free night stay to anyone who followed him on TikTok, but the overwhelming response showed Brian Arya that during the pandemic, many were facing housing insecurity. Arya, who goes by LTMotel on the social media site, says he soon began to offer free rooms to anyone who...

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO