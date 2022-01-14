This Hot Stock Nears Buy Point After Surging 200% Last Year

Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks. More than a fifth of the stocks in the S&P 500 are now down 20% or more from their highest closes in the past 52 weeks. That puts more than 100 S&P 500 stocks, including giants like consumer discretionary Penn National Gaming (PENN), communication services ViacomCBS (VIAC) and health care Moderna (MRNA), firmly in grasp of a bear market. A 20% or higher decline from a high is typically what defines a bear.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO