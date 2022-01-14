This Hot Stock Nears Buy Point After Surging 200% Last Year

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) kicked off Q4 reporting for the managed-care sector before Wednesday's open, topping estimates and standing by 2022 guidance. After the report, UNH stock rose slightly in Wednesday's stock market action. "Our strong 2021 performance and confident growth outlook for 2022 and beyond reflect the accelerating innovation and...
The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher Wednesday morning, looking to rebound from Tuesday's stock market sell-off. The 10-year Treasury yield pared this week's gains. And Dow Jones stock UnitedHealth (UNH) — along with ASML (ASML), Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) — reported earnings ahead of the market open.
Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks. More than a fifth of the stocks in the S&P 500 are now down 20% or more from their highest closes in the past 52 weeks. That puts more than 100 S&P 500 stocks, including giants like consumer discretionary Penn National Gaming (PENN), communication services ViacomCBS (VIAC) and health care Moderna (MRNA), firmly in grasp of a bear market. A 20% or higher decline from a high is typically what defines a bear.
The stock market traded flat in early afternoon trading, after beginning the day with what looked like a nice session for the Nasdaq. Procter & Gamble (PG) and Microsoft (MSFT) jumped. Rio Tinto (RIO) led a group of mining stocks in posting new gains. Leading growth stocks underperformed. The Nasdaq...
Alcoa (AA) reported Q4 earnings after Wednesday's close that blew past estimates, putting an exclamation point on the end of a transformative year for the aluminum play. Shares rose after the Alcoa earnings report, after a modest drop during regular trading. Alcoa Earnings. Estimates: Analyst expect Alcoa EPS to soar...
Dell stock is among the top companies currently on today's IBD Screen Of The Day, which features stocks with relative strength lines hitting new highs. Goodyear Tire (GT) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) also made the list and are nearing new buy points. Dell Stock Trades In Buy Range. Dell (DELL)...
The stock market bounced at the open but gains quickly vanished, leaving the indexes with losses at midday Wednesday. Leading growth stocks underperformed. The stock market Wednesday had little time to enjoy gains. The Nasdaq composite got off to a 1% higher start, but reversed to a 0.2% decline. It...
With earnings on tap for Jan. 25, Boot Barn (BOOT) stock is currently approximately 21% under a 134.60 buy point. The base is a third-stage consolidation, which is less likely than an earlier-stage base to generate a big new run. Read "Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps" for more tips. Also, check out "Stocks To Buy And Watch: Top IPOs, Big And Small Caps, Growth Stocks."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded choppily in today's stock market and reversed earlier gains to a loss of around 339 points at the close. The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 showed similar action. Meanwhile, oil prices continued to rise above its highest levels since October 2014. Stock Market Today.
Tobacco stock Altria Group (MO) boasts an impressive dividend along with a stable earnings performance, and it can be considered one of the best dividend stocks. Altria is one of the world's largest producers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. The company — spun off from Philip Morris (PM) in 2008 — is best…
On Tuesday, Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 93 to 96. The new score indicates the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. Is Stock Yards Bancorp Stock A Buy?
AerCap (AER), today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, is setting up in a new base. The company's operations continue to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. AerCap also stands to benefit from the recent acquisition of GE's aircraft leasing unit. Buying stocks in a market correction is...
A year ago, as vaccines started to slowly roll out, investors began to shift their focus from high-flying tech and biotech stocks into value stocks as the reflation trade attempted to overthrow pandemic picks. During this time, we wrote about how these value stocks were going through the classic Ugly...
The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Tenaris (TS) stock jumped into a new percentile Tuesday, with a rise from 80 to 86. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating identifies market leadership by showing...
Base has 62.64 buy point, but could be shaping a handle. Relative strength line near highs. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 2:22PM EST on 01/19/2022. AIG stock is Wednesday's IBD Stock of the Day. Shares of the insurance giant are just below a buy point in a 12-week base.
Entegris (ENTG) shares are down since the semiconductor equipment supplier announced its acquisition of CMC Materials (CCMP) last month. On Wednesday, one Wall Street analyst said he thinks the Entegris stock sell-off is "overdone." Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho upgraded Entegris stock to buy from hold. Also, he has a...
Beverage giant Keurig Dr Pepper has been a steady Eddie during the pandemic, reporting double-digit profit growth and positive sales gains for at least the past four quarters. When building a watchlist, stocks with a Relative Strength Rating of 80 or higher are showing unusual strength and ones to watch. RS Rating. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) now meets that criteria, with an increase from 80 to 84 Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 0.7% Wednesday afternoon to 38.42.
