ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This Hot Stock Nears Buy Point After Surging 200% Last Year

By NANCY GONDO
Investor's Business Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the oil sector's hot stocks is approaching a buy point even...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

UnitedHealth Earnings Top Views; UNH Stock Rises Near Key Level

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) kicked off Q4 reporting for the managed-care sector before Wednesday's open, topping estimates and standing by 2022 guidance. After the report, UNH stock rose slightly in Wednesday's stock market action. "Our strong 2021 performance and confident growth outlook for 2022 and beyond reflect the accelerating innovation and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises After Stock Market Sell-Off; Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley Report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher Wednesday morning, looking to rebound from Tuesday's stock market sell-off. The 10-year Treasury yield pared this week's gains. And Dow Jones stock UnitedHealth (UNH) — along with ASML (ASML), Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) — reported earnings ahead of the market open.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Oil And Gas#Matador Resources#Mtdr#Ibd
Investor's Business Daily

8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks. More than a fifth of the stocks in the S&P 500 are now down 20% or more from their highest closes in the past 52 weeks. That puts more than 100 S&P 500 stocks, including giants like consumer discretionary Penn National Gaming (PENN), communication services ViacomCBS (VIAC) and health care Moderna (MRNA), firmly in grasp of a bear market. A 20% or higher decline from a high is typically what defines a bear.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Trades Flat After Tuesday's Sell-Off; PG Stock And MSFT Gain

The stock market traded flat in early afternoon trading, after beginning the day with what looked like a nice session for the Nasdaq. Procter & Gamble (PG) and Microsoft (MSFT) jumped. Rio Tinto (RIO) led a group of mining stocks in posting new gains. Leading growth stocks underperformed. The Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Alcoa Earnings Crush Estimates; AA Stock Rises After Hours

Alcoa (AA) reported Q4 earnings after Wednesday's close that blew past estimates, putting an exclamation point on the end of a transformative year for the aluminum play. Shares rose after the Alcoa earnings report, after a modest drop during regular trading. Alcoa Earnings. Estimates: Analyst expect Alcoa EPS to soar...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Erases Gains As Indexes Struggle For A Bottom

The stock market bounced at the open but gains quickly vanished, leaving the indexes with losses at midday Wednesday. Leading growth stocks underperformed. The stock market Wednesday had little time to enjoy gains. The Nasdaq composite got off to a 1% higher start, but reversed to a 0.2% decline. It...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Boot Barn Stock Near Buy Zone With Quarterly Report Due

With earnings on tap for Jan. 25, Boot Barn (BOOT) stock is currently approximately 21% under a 134.60 buy point. The base is a third-stage consolidation, which is less likely than an earlier-stage base to generate a big new run. Read "Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps" for more tips. Also, check out "Stocks To Buy And Watch: Top IPOs, Big And Small Caps, Growth Stocks."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Reverses Gains, Trades Lower; Oil Prices Continue Higher As Yields Cool

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded choppily in today's stock market and reversed earlier gains to a loss of around 339 points at the close. The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 showed similar action. Meanwhile, oil prices continued to rise above its highest levels since October 2014. Stock Market Today.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Best Dividend Stocks: This Sin Stock Is The Picture Of Stability, Offers 7.2% Yield

Tobacco stock Altria Group (MO) boasts an impressive dividend along with a stable earnings performance, and it can be considered one of the best dividend stocks. Altria is one of the world's largest producers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. The company — spun off from Philip Morris (PM) in 2008 — is best…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Sees Rising Composite Ratings

On Tuesday, Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 93 to 96. The new score indicates the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. Is Stock Yards Bancorp Stock A Buy?
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Is 2022 Finally the Year to Buy Value Stocks?

A year ago, as vaccines started to slowly roll out, investors began to shift their focus from high-flying tech and biotech stocks into value stocks as the reflation trade attempted to overthrow pandemic picks. During this time, we wrote about how these value stocks were going through the classic Ugly...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Tenaris Stock Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 86 RS Rating

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Tenaris (TS) stock jumped into a new percentile Tuesday, with a rise from 80 to 86. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating identifies market leadership by showing...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

IBD Stock Of The Day: AIG Stock Sets Up Amid Rebound

Base has 62.64 buy point, but could be shaping a handle. Relative strength line near highs. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 2:22PM EST on 01/19/2022. AIG stock is Wednesday's IBD Stock of the Day. Shares of the insurance giant are just below a buy point in a 12-week base.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Entegris Stock Sell-Off On Acquisition News Called 'Overdone'

Entegris (ENTG) shares are down since the semiconductor equipment supplier announced its acquisition of CMC Materials (CCMP) last month. On Wednesday, one Wall Street analyst said he thinks the Entegris stock sell-off is "overdone." Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho upgraded Entegris stock to buy from hold. Also, he has a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Investor's Business Daily

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock In Buy Range; Relative Strength Rating Climbs To 84

Beverage giant Keurig Dr Pepper has been a steady Eddie during the pandemic, reporting double-digit profit growth and positive sales gains for at least the past four quarters. When building a watchlist, stocks with a Relative Strength Rating of 80 or higher are showing unusual strength and ones to watch. RS Rating. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) now meets that criteria, with an increase from 80 to 84 Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 0.7% Wednesday afternoon to 38.42.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy