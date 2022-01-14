ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

IPO Stock Of The Week: UFC Owner Back In Buy Range Above Recent Buy Point

By SCOTT LEHTONEN
Investor's Business Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPO stock leader Endeavor Group (EDR) halted a slide at its latest buy...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Mixed Martial Arts#Stock#Combat#Endeavor Group#Edr#Ibd#Wme
Footwear News

Gymshark Unveils UFC Star Francis Ngannou’s Community-Focused Campaign Ahead of His Blockbuster Heavyweight Title Fight

Ahead of his heavyweight clash at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane, Gymshark has revealed a compelling community-focused campaign starring its sponsored power-punching champion Francis Ngannou. The effort, dubbed “United We Sweat,” highlights the shared values between the company and the Cameroon-born mixed martial artist, which is fostering and celebrating community. The first standalone campaign for Ngannou also offers a message of uniting, touches on the power of perseverance and puts the focus on the fighter’s mindset as he heads into the biggest fight of his career. ​​ “Obviously the brand is quality, and the material is very good, I personally use the...
UFC
Investor's Business Daily

Top Dividend Stocks: Dividend Aristocrat Exxon Mobil Passes A Buy Point

On IBD's Income Investor list, the top dividend stocks are highlighted. Today, we discuss Exxon Mobil (XOM), which boasts an impressive 5.2% yield and a long track record of dividend growth. Notably, Exxon Mobil is breaking out past a cup base today and is currently in a buy range past its 66.48 buy point. Exxon Mobil, headquartered in Irvine, Texas,…
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Is Insignia Systems Stock A Buy Or Sell After The Recent Jump?

ISIG is the latest "meme stock", surging by over 400% in recent months, based on an apparent short-squeeze. Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) provides in-store and digital advertising solutions for consumer brands and retailers. The products include everything from specialty displays and store signage used to drive sales and promotions awareness. While Insignia counts on major corporations as key clients, the company is still a nano-cap with a market value of under $50 million and unprofitable. That said, ISIG has popped up on our radar considering a spectacular rally sending shares up nearly 400% from lows in November which we connect to an otherwise momentum-based short squeeze beyond any real substantive development. Taking a deep dive into company financials, Insignia remains fundamentally challenged which will likely limit upside in the stock. ISIG is highly speculative and we expect shares to ultimately reverse lower.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Investor's Business Daily

GM, Applied Materials Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points In Rough 2022 Market

Marriott Worldwide (MAR), Lowe's (LOW), Applied Materials (AMAT), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) and General Motors (GM) are five top stocks holding strong near potential buy points. The new year has started with the uptrend shifting to under pressure. It's a sign that the current market rally is struggling and investors...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Morgan Stanley, IBD Stock Of The Day, Nears Buy Point Heading Into Earnings

Several Wall Street peers are in or near buy zones. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 1:05PM EST on 01/07/2022. Morgan Stanley stock is the IBD Stock Of The Day. Shares of the investment bank are in a base, closing in on a buy point ahead of earnings later this month.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Have You Invested In Ford Stock Lately?

When you think of the innovations among automakers, Tesla (TSLA), Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN) come to mind. But to paraphrase the '80s jingle, have you invested in Ford (F) stock lately? The strength in Ford helped our 2022 swing trading performance get off to a good start. Ford Stock...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Alibaba Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) stock had a rough year in 2021. As the Chinese tech stock market imploded, Alibaba shares shed roughly 50% of their value, costing outside investors in excess of $300 billion in stock market losses. But this morning, Charlie Munger threw those investors a lifeline.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Li Auto Stock, Cenovus Energy, Mosaic Among 18 New Stocks On IBD Watchlists

IBD stock screens are regularly updated to add new stocks to watch, as well as weed out those that have started to show weakness. In the tables below, you'll see which stocks have been added to or removed from lists like the IBD 50, IBD Sector Leaders and the IBD Big Cap 20. Li Auto stock, for example, is a…
STOCKS
investing.com

Is Intel Stock A Buy In 2022?

Over the past two years, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) investors haven’t had much to cheer about, as smaller competitors took advantage of the company’s manufacturing failures and grabbed considerable market share. Intel’s share price chart captures this failure very clearly. The California-based chipmaker fell about 7.5% during that...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

How To Buy Stocks: This Research Tool Helps Investors Evaluate Winning Stocks

Proper research is one of the key factors in how to buy stocks the right way. IBD offers investors ample help, from finding stock ideas to conducting fundamental and technical analysis. Today, we'll focus on IBD Stock Checkup, a research tool to quickly analyze a stock's strengths and weaknesses. The...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Sellers Wrench Nasdaq, Small Caps; Clues That Reveal A Coming Bear Market

Big drop across the major indexes, including the Nasdaq, in higher volume? Check. Few, if any, breakouts working now? Check. Clearly negative news impacting the greater market as a whole? No doubt. Tuesday's steep fall in equities encompassed all of these angles. And even though some indexes actually haven't fallen that much from their…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Commercial Metals Tops Q1 Earnings Views; CMC Stock Rises Near Buy Point

Commercial Metals (CMC) posted fiscal first-quarter earnings on Monday that trounced estimates as strong margins helped overcome light revenue. CMC stock, a member of the flagship IBD 50 list, rose toward a buy point in premarket action. The Irving, Texas-based steelmaker sounded upbeat about the outlook. "We continue to anticipate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy