IPO Stock Of The Week: UFC Owner Back In Buy Range Above Recent Buy Point

ISIG is the latest "meme stock", surging by over 400% in recent months, based on an apparent short-squeeze. Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) provides in-store and digital advertising solutions for consumer brands and retailers. The products include everything from specialty displays and store signage used to drive sales and promotions awareness. While Insignia counts on major corporations as key clients, the company is still a nano-cap with a market value of under $50 million and unprofitable. That said, ISIG has popped up on our radar considering a spectacular rally sending shares up nearly 400% from lows in November which we connect to an otherwise momentum-based short squeeze beyond any real substantive development. Taking a deep dive into company financials, Insignia remains fundamentally challenged which will likely limit upside in the stock. ISIG is highly speculative and we expect shares to ultimately reverse lower.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO