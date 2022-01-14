ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Martian meteorite found in Antarctica shows no signs of life, study finds

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
  • Scientists recently debunked an old theory that a meteorite from Mars in Antartica showed signs of life.
  • The rock fragment was found on the icy continent in 1984 and a NASA-led team of researchers suggested the piece had signs of life in 1996.
  • The new study suggests that the carbon-rich organic compounds on the rock were left from salt water passing over the fragment while it was still on Mars’ surface.

Scientists have debunked a decades-old theory related to a meteorite that was thought to show signs of Martian life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D36Am_0dm7BtOm00

The meteorite labeled ALH84001 is held in the hand of a scientist at a Johnson Space Center lab in Houston, Aug. 7, 1996. Scientists say they've confirmed the meteorite from Mars contains no evidence of ancient Martian life. The rock caused a splash 25 years ago when a NASA-led team announced that its organic compounds may have been left by living creatures, however primitive. Researchers chipped away at that theory over the decades. A team of scientists led by Andrew Steele of the Carnegie Institution published their findings Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The 4-billion-year-old meteorite, dubbed Allan Hills 84001, landed in Antarctica in the 1980s. In 1996 a NASA-led team of researchers suggested the rock from the Red Planet contained organic compounds left by living organisms.

But a team of scientists led by the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Andrew Steele said otherwise on Thursday, according to a study published in Science.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Steele’s team instead proposes the carbon-rich compounds found on the meteorite are the result of Martian water, most likely salt water, passing over the rock over a long period of time.

Water was able to seep into the rock’s crevasses during Mars’ early wet years, Steele theorizes, before a major impact on the planet’s surface sent the piece blasting off into space and eventually to Earth.

In an email to The Associated Press, Steele called his team’s findings “huge” for further understanding of how life started on Earth and potentially for helping scientists refine techniques needed to find life on Mars or Saturn or Jupiter’s moons, both of which have subsurface oceans.

Two members of the 1996 research team took issue with Steele’s findings calling his conclusion on the rock fragment “disappointing.”

“While the data presented incrementally adds to our knowledge of (the meteorite), the interpretation is hardly novel, nor is it supported by the research,” wrote Kathie Thomas-Keprta and Simon Clemett, astro material researchers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, according to the New York Post.

“Unsupported speculation does nothing to resolve the conundrum surrounding the origin of organic matter.”

Steele responded also in an email to the AP that the 1996 team’s findings were “a reasonable interpretation” for the time adding that the only way to really find out if there was life or is life on Mars is to examine samples brought back from the Red Planet.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Oceans#Martian Meteorite#Ap Photo
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
hngn.com

Perfectly-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Its Egg Provides Crucial Details on How Animals Evolved

Researchers discovered an unprecedented perfectly-preserved dinosaur embryo curled up inside its egg, which is expected to reveal crucial information about the links between dinosaurs and birds and how they evolved. The historic discovery was identified to be a 70-million-year-old fossil that preserved the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur. Researchers...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Rolling Stone

‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All

One thing that’s hard to grasp about the climate crisis is that big changes can happen fast. In 2019, I was aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long scientific research vessel, cruising in front of the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. One day, we were sailing in clear seas in front of the glacier. The next day, we were surrounded by icebergs the size of aircraft carriers. As we later learned from satellite images, in a matter of 48 hours or so, a mélange of ice about 21 miles wide and 15 miles deep had cracked up and scattered into the sea. It...
EARTH SCIENCE
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
People

Baby Dinosaur Discovered Coiled Inside 70-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Egg

A 70-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China is giving scientist the opportunity to study dinosaur incubation. Nicknamed Baby Yingliang — after the Chinese museum where it was discovered — the fossil preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur and shows the baby dinosaur curled up perfectly inside, CNN reported.
WILDLIFE
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Smallest Black Hole Ever Found

As technology progresses and our reach to space grows, scientists continue to discover new things. One of their latest discoveries is a black hole that is among the smallest ever found. Among the biggest mysteries regarding space, black holes are still a subject riddled with question marks. One of the...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

How to track the huge asteroid about to pass by Earth

There's no need to freak out, but an asteroid that measures a little over half a mile wide (1 kilometer) will be coming close enough to our planet that amateur astronomers may be able to get a glimpse of it. Asteroid 1994 PC1 is coming in for a swing past...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Flying Saucers Are Real (But They Were Made By MIT, Not Aliens)

For years – 74.52 years, to be precise – the idea of interplanetary travelers visiting us in flying saucers has been a mainstay of science fiction and conspiracy theories. But here’s the twist: what if we were the flying saucers all along?. Enter MIT’s Department of Aeronautics...
The Hill

The Hill

452K+
Followers
54K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy