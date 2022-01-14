ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerging Alabama artist Young Skoolz Releases New EP ‘Monopoly’

By Aron
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama based Young Skoolz releases his brand new EP, ‘Monopoly‘. Utilising hip-hop beats and intelligent lyricism, Young Skoolz’s flow is unmatched; a cohesive and unique record has been crafted, setting him apart from others in the game. He recorded this entire EP in his hotel while...

Emerging Texas artist Fuego The Profit Shares New Single ‘Real Talk’

Fuego The Profit is a new upcoming artist From USA, Texas. His passion for music is very strong, and his latest song is called “Real Talk” Fuego quotes: ”I started music cuz i needed something to take the pain away. Life Inspired me. God. Falling in love with the sounds. I have no idols, no reason, just simple cause I love it.”
TEXAS STATE
ReyTheGreat is a Young Superstar Rap Artist from South Florida

Bursting out on the scene ReyTheGreat currently has a song on YouTube “don’t play ” with 47k views. Also has collaborated with Sosa Geek “be chatting” which is also out on YouTube currently at about 78k views. As an independent artist, ReyTheGreat takes great pride...
FLORIDA STATE
Blue Baby Wraps 2021 With A Bang & Ready To Take Over 2022

Trailblazing talent, Blue Baby is booming out of Mobile, Alabama and ready to claim his throne. The Alabama-bred rising songwriter and producer returns to the music and is here to take the industry by storm. At a young age Blue was drawn to music. He has had a fiery passion ever since. Honing his craft early enabled him more time and experience in perfecting his talents within the art. In fact, throughout his childhood, he played the piano for his church and really enjoyed it.
MOBILE, AL
This Alabama band overcame tragic loss to release a standout new album

Both venues have a capacity of around 2,000, much bigger rooms than the local bars Rob Aldridge & The Proponents usually play. Like 10 times as big. The band met the moment though. Songs they played off their upcoming album went over well with audiences The Props were warming up for Americana superstar Jason Isbell, as the opening act for Isbell’s concerts last fall at Montgomery Performing Arts Center and Mobile’s Saenger Theatre. “The tunes felt like they belonged there,” Proponents bassist Matt Ross says. “On a big stage and in front of a big crowd.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
D.Tiffany’s Delicate Records releases new Dosis EP

Dosis have released their new EP, ‘Naranja’, on D.Tiffany’s Delicate Records. The EP consists of two tracks: title tune ‘Naranja’, and a B-side dub. Read this next: Skream and Benga are teaming back up in 2022. The title techno track is noted as ‘a drill...
MUSIC
Rising French artist L.A. Rochelle releases new single alongside EP announcement

Having only released a handful of singles in the past, French alt-pop artist L.A. Rochelle is preparing to release his debut EP CHAPTER 1: DENIAL / ANGER in the Spring of this year. This announcement from Rochelle, real name Pierre-Andréas Berndt, comes beside the release of new single “IDONTEVERWANNATHINKABOUTYOUNOMORE.”
MUSIC
New Artist David McGlynn Releases Single

Singer-Songwriter David McGlynn has released his first single off his forthcoming album, Life’s Moments! The song, entitled “ANSWER”, features David on vocals and acoustic guitar, Jeff Mellott on drums, Matt Wiles on bass and Brandon Coleman on guitars and keyboards. "ANSWER" tackles a question that almost every...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jamestown Revival Release Acclaimed New Album "Young Man"

When Americana folk duo Jamestown Revival began mapping out their new album a game-changing decision was made: leave out the electric guitars and heavy production and let the songs speak for themselves. The end product is something unlike anything the group has previously released and it's available to stream or purchase today. Out via Thirty Tigers, Young Man was produced and mixed by Robert Ellis and Josh Block and bolstered by a thriving community of friends and musicians in Texas, emphasizing Jamestown Revival’s skillful songwriting, flawless harmony, and intricate fingerpicking. Showcasing most of the genres that collectively make up “Americana” music—folk, jazz, bluegrass, roots rock—sometimes all in one song, Young Man represents a distilled and pure Jamestown Revival at their finest. Fans can now stream or purchase Young Man at this link and watch the new music video for title track “Young Man” below.
MUSIC
MONO releasing new EP; Bing & Ruth opening North American tour

On Christmas Day of 2020, Japanese post-rock greats MONO released the Bandcamp-exclusive two-song single "Scarlet Holliday" / "First Winter," and now they've announced an expanded, wider release which also features the new song "Epilogue" and comes out digitally on March 4 via Temporary Residence Ltd, with a 10" vinyl release due this summer (pre-order). It was recorded with longtime collaborator Steve Albini, newly mixed by John McEntire and mastered by Bob Weston, and it comes with new artwork.
MUSIC
Canadian Country Artist Karli June Releases Music Video for New Single Makes You Pretty

Today, Ontario-based Country artist Karli June releases the official music video for her empowering single Makes You Pretty. The single was released to the DSP’s last week and came out of the gate strong with 8 key editorial playlists including Apple Music New Music Daily, Apple Music New in Country, Spotify New Music Friday Canada, Spotify New Music Nashville, Spotify All About Country, Spotify Live Country, Amazon Music Breakthrough Country, and Amazon Music Brand New Music.
MUSIC
Legendary Reggae Artist Andrew Bees Releases New Single “Real Life”

[LOS ANGELES] – Whether as a formidable solo artist or in the role of charismatic frontman for legendary, Grammy Award-winning reggae band Black Uhuru for the past 25 years, Andrew Bees has played a significant role in the breaking down of cultural and socio-political barriers that have often kept Jamaican reggae stars out of the American mainstream consciousness.
MUSIC
"Madea" Actress & Hip Hop Producer Among 19 Named In PPP Fraud Indictments: Report

The government continues to crack down on Payment Protection Program fraud and in Georgia, 19 entertainers and CEOs have reportedly been named in a new indictment. We've continued to report on artists, sports stars, and popular public figures who have found themselves on the wrong side of Uncle Sam after they have stood accused of defrauding the government into the millions.
ATLANTA, GA
Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES

