Emerging Alabama artist Young Skoolz Releases New EP ‘Monopoly’

When Americana folk duo Jamestown Revival began mapping out their new album a game-changing decision was made: leave out the electric guitars and heavy production and let the songs speak for themselves. The end product is something unlike anything the group has previously released and it's available to stream or purchase today. Out via Thirty Tigers, Young Man was produced and mixed by Robert Ellis and Josh Block and bolstered by a thriving community of friends and musicians in Texas, emphasizing Jamestown Revival’s skillful songwriting, flawless harmony, and intricate fingerpicking. Showcasing most of the genres that collectively make up “Americana” music—folk, jazz, bluegrass, roots rock—sometimes all in one song, Young Man represents a distilled and pure Jamestown Revival at their finest. Fans can now stream or purchase Young Man at this link and watch the new music video for title track “Young Man” below.
