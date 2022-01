The Las Vegas Raiders’ handling of former GM Mike Mayock has alienated some within the organization, according to a report. Members of the Raiders organization, including coaches and scouts, have been working as usual on offseason duties, including scouting for free agency and the draft. Those doing so were not aware that the Raiders had already made the decision to fire Mayock and search for a replacement, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

