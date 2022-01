Rafael Nadal is confident he is on the right path after moving smoothly into the third round of the Australian Open.German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann put up a good fight on Rod Laver Arena including saving four match points, but sixth seed Nadal took his fifth chance to clinch a 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory after two hours and 42 minutes.“I think he played great tennis out there, playing very aggressive, big shots,” said Nadal. “It wasn’t an easy game at all.”Nadal is unbeaten so far this season having cut short his 2021 campaign in August because of a foot problem....

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO