Governor Reynolds appoints Jennifer Benson Bahr as District Court Judge

(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Jennifer Benson Bahr as a district court judge in Judicial District 4.

Bahr, of Crescent, Iowa, currently serves as a district associate judge in Judicial District 4. She previously served as an Assistant Pottawattamie County Attorney and has also served as the Webster and Humboldt County Attorney. Bahr received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from Drake University Law School.

Bahr fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge James S. Heckerman. Judicial District 4 includes Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby counties.