Politics

Governor Reynolds appoints Jennifer Benson Bahr as District Court Judge

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Jennifer Benson Bahr as a district court judge in Judicial District 4.

Bahr, of Crescent, Iowa, currently serves as a district associate judge in Judicial District 4. She previously served as an Assistant Pottawattamie County Attorney and has also served as the Webster and Humboldt County Attorney. Bahr received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from Drake University Law School.

Bahr fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge James S. Heckerman. Judicial District 4 includes Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby counties.

News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Heather Price appointed judge of Caroline Circuit Court

DENTON — It is not every day you get a call from the governor, but that is exactly what happened last week to Heather Lynne Price. And it was good news. Gov. Larry Hogan was calling to say he was appointing her to judge of the Caroline County Circuit Court.
POLITICS
KBOE Radio

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS PROPOSES 4% FLAT TAX

RADIO IOWA – Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing an end to state income taxes on pensions and retirement accounts and lowering the state income tax to a single rate of just 4% within four years. “Flat and fair,” Reynolds said, to cheers, as she described her tax plan during...
IOWA STATE
MassLive.com

Western Massachusetts needs District Court judges: Governor’s Councilor Mary Hurley signals glut of openings

Aspiring judges: polish up your resumes. Governor’s Council member Mary Hurley says this is your moment, particularly if attorneys are interested in District Court positions. Recent retirements and moves to higher courts have cleared a wide runway for judicial opportunities in the four western counties, according to Hurley. “Anybody...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pureoldies983.com

Governor Reynolds Delivers State of State Address

Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her fourth State of the State address Tuesday night, and says 2021 was a productive year. Governor Reynolds announced creation of a new RE-employment agency, and says it’s time for unemployed Iowans to get back into the workforce.
IOWA STATE
