HOUSTON- The North Pontotoc girls dominated from the opening tip in a 54-32 road victory over Houston on Friday night. Laura Cobb began the game with a basket in the paint for the Lady Vikings. The Lady Toppers tied it up with a bank shot by Amber McIntosh, but North took control with a 10-0 run. Cobb grabbed an offensive board and dished out to Gracie Corley for a 3-pointer. Corley followed by making one of two at the charity stripe. Meekness Harvey knocked down a pair of free throws; she then immediately intercepted a Houston inbounds pass and drove for a layup. Corley drove the lane and found Harvey for a short jump shot before McIntosh broke the scoring spurt with a three for Houston.

HOUSTON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO