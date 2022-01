The New York Rangers have been one of a handful of teams that have remained consistently good as the 2021-22 season nears its halfway point. Players such as Chris Kreider, Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Igor Shesterkin have been the backbone of the team’s transition from rebuilder to a contender this year. The Blueshirts have remained one of the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division for the majority of the season and appear to be on their way to qualifying for the playoffs.

