Legendary band, Korn, has released a visualizer for their new single “Forgotten”, their first release of the new year. The release was teased all over social media, with stems of the song being left in various places, now put together, giving the fans a final product. The song is a serious head banger with intense lyrics, something the band is well-known for. “Pulling away this veil I see / Realize this path’s not meant for mе / Stripped away are all my needs / And now all that’s left is forgottеn”. The accompanying visualizer has left so many questions on the symbolism, with a mysterious human being that eventually dissolved into the abyss. We will let you come to terms with what you see and what you make of it, but the piece definitely elevated the emotion behind the song. Their new album, Requiem, is set for release on February 4, and their upcoming tour will commence on March 4.

