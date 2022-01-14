ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Oregon Supreme Court to Consider Kristof’s Run for Governor

By Derek Miceli
610KONA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Salem, OR) — The Oregon Supreme Court will take up the question of whether New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run...

www.610kona.com

Comments / 16

Bob Thomas
5d ago

We don't need another progressive liberal governor, even though he does have some ties to the state. The thing to remember is, maybe he can't run this time, but he can next time.

Reply
6
James Park
4d ago

if he gets to run then all Oregonian are allowed to break the rules. if a potential leader breaks rules to get in office then all the subjects are allowed to break the rules without repercussions. complete anarchy will come to oregon

Reply
5
AP_001479.b5e5761c8ac14dacb62fdf58f471cfd8.1741
5d ago

Brown owns the Oregon Supreme Court; why are we not surprised. Rules never apply to Democrats.

Reply
15
 

