Oregon Supreme Court to Consider Kristof’s Run for Governor
(Salem, OR) — The Oregon Supreme Court will take up the question of whether New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run...www.610kona.com
(Salem, OR) — The Oregon Supreme Court will take up the question of whether New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run...www.610kona.com
We don't need another progressive liberal governor, even though he does have some ties to the state. The thing to remember is, maybe he can't run this time, but he can next time.
if he gets to run then all Oregonian are allowed to break the rules. if a potential leader breaks rules to get in office then all the subjects are allowed to break the rules without repercussions. complete anarchy will come to oregon
Brown owns the Oregon Supreme Court; why are we not surprised. Rules never apply to Democrats.
Comments / 16