On Jan. 14, Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) announced the first round of investments in repairing Iowa bridges from the bipartisan infrastructure law she helped pass last year. Rep. Axne helped deliver $86.4 million to Iowa for this current fiscal year to repair local bridges through her vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation also confirmed that Iowa will receive close to $432 million over the next five years to fund repairs to structural deficient bridges.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO