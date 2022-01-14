Smoothie King in Palatine is part of suburban business plan for 30 stores

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 19TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY - WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Bank One, N.A. PLAINTIFF Vs. Tenny E. Natkin a/k/a Tenny Natkin a/k/a Tilden Tenny Natkin; et. al. DEFENDANTS 14 CH 02295 Consolidated with 10 CH 06765 Judge Daniel L. Jasica NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL ESTATE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on 05/17/2019, the Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois will on March 1, 2022 at the hour of 9:30 AM at Lake County Courthouse 301 Washington (South Entrance) 2nd Floor Waukegan, IL 60085, or in a place otherwise designated at the time of sale, County of Lake and State of Illinois, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, as set forth below, the following described real estate: PIN 15-25-403-004 Improved with Residential COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 1240 Studio Lane Riverwoods, IL 60015 Sale terms: 10% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the auction; The balance, including the Judicial sale fee for Abandoned Residential Property Municipality Relief Fund, which is calculated at the rate of $1 for each $1,000 or fraction thereof of the amount paid by the purchaser not to exceed $300, in certified funds, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in "AS IS" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. If the property is a condominium and the foreclosure takes place after 1/1/2007, purchasers other than the mortgagees will be required to pay any assessment and legal fees due under The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If the property is located in a common interest community, purchasers other than mortgagees will be required to pay any assessment and legal fees due under the Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1). If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee's attorney. Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser shall receive a Certificate of Sale, which will entitle the purchaser to a Deed to the real estate after Confirmation of the sale. The successful purchaser has the sole responsibility/expense of evicting any tenants or other individuals presently in possession of the subject premises. The property will NOT be open for inspection and Plaintiff makes no representation as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the Court file to verify all information. IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For information: Examine the court file or contact Plaintiff's attorney: Codilis & Associates, P.C., 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 100, Burr Ridge, IL 60527, (630) 794-9876. Please refer to file number 14-14-20585. I3185374 (4576324) , posted 01/20/2022.

