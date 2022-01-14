ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. FAA reviews FedEx proposal to install A321 laser-based missile-defense system

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it is proposing conditions that would allow FedEx to install a laser-based missile-defense on Airbus A321-200 airplanes. Delivery company FedEx Corp in October 2019 applied for approval to use a feature that emits infrared laser energy outside...

