PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next Monday is the first day to file your 2021 tax returns, and this year you may get a slightly larger tax refund because of last year’s child tax credit. When President Biden and the Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan last year without Republican support, most Americans got an additional $1,400 stimulus check. That’s not taxable. In addition, families with children got a partial advance of a child tax credit. You get the rest of that credit when you file your tax return this year. “That credit, up to half of the enhanced version, was distributed last year. The...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO