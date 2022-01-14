H-E-B is the Second Best Grocer in the United States

WESTBORO (CBS) — Massachusetts residents who get help buying food from the government can now use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries online from BJ’s stores. BJ’s joins Stop & Shop, Walmart, Amazon, Aldi, Hannaford, Price Chopper and Stop & Shop in the online buying program. More than $122 million in SNAP benefits have been spent for online grocery shopping in Massachusetts, the state said. BJ’s has 25 locations in Massachusetts. “SNAP remains an important tool to help fight food insecurity by putting money directly into the hands of over 590,000 households and supporting our local communities, retailers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw in a statement. “Expanding approved online retailers promotes equity and safety for our residents receiving SNAP, allowing low-income households access to the same purchasing choices as other shoppers.” SNAP eligibility can be checked at DTAConnect.com. Benefits cannot be used to pay for grocery delivery fees.

