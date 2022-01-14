ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H-E-B is the Second Best Grocer in the United States

By jpinthemorning
 6 days ago
While most Texans might not agree, it is a pretty big honor to come in second in the United States. In a study by Dunnhumby, H-E-B came in second place behind only Amazon. This report included other big-time retailers like Trader Joe’s, Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Target also. The report...

