The VR Drop: Shoot First, Don’t Ask Questions Later

By Peter Graham
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we begin to settle into the new year and look forward to what 2022 could bring virtual reality (VR) developers continue to ensure there’s never a boring moment where gaming is concerned. Next week features a superb variety of immersive titles across PC VR and Quest, especially if you enjoy...

NME

‘Avicii Invector: Encore Edition’ offers VR rhythm action later this month

Avicii Invector: Encore Edition, a new virtual reality rhythm action game, has been announced in memory of Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, AKA Avicii. The game will be released for the Meta Quest 2, previously known as the Oculus Quest 2, on January 27. It features 35 chart topping tracks such as ‘Peace of Mind’, ‘Freak’, and ‘SOS’. It’s a virtual reality take on Avicii Invector which was previously released for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
pcinvasion.com

Hitman 3 gets a new mode, VR, and ray tracing later in January

Hitman 3‘s first batch of Year 2 content was fully revealed during a short stream, and it releases on January 20. In the stream, Clemens Koch, IO Interactive’s Community Manager, as well as other developers, shared some more details regarding the Elusive Target Arcade mode, VR, and technical improvements coming to Hitman 3.
Review: Final Space VR – The Rescue

Virtual reality (VR) has proven to be a great avenue for IP owners to explore when they’re looking to connect with fans in new ways. Prime examples include Owlchemy Labs’ Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners by Skydance Interactive, servicing fans desire for new content just in a different medium. The latest to follow this path is Olan Rogers’ Final Space series which has concluded after three seasons, leaving fans of Gary, Mooncake, Hue and the rest of the Galaxy One gang yearning for something more. The question is, can Final Space VR – The Rescue live up to the cartoons’ legacy?
Fan creates Pokémon first-person shooter using Unreal Engine

Nintendo has tried plenty of unique ways to spice up the Pokémon franchise. A recent example of this is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an upcoming action role-playing game set in the open world. But one fan has taken it a step further and created their very own custom-made Pokémon game, where trainers take on wild Pokémon with a twist.
‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
10 best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, from ‘Halo’ to ‘Hades’

Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud. Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service and new games are announced on the service on a monthly basis. With the recent news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision for a cool $68.7bn (£50.5bn), we can imagine that some of the publisher’s biggest games will also...
‘Gran Turismo 7’: Release date, pre-order guide and everything we know so far

Gran Turismo is one of the most popular racing game series out there. Since it first launched on the original PlayStation in 1997, it has combined the realism of driving simulators with the fun elements of popular arcade racers, making it accessible for hardcore petrol heads through to casual players.Now on the 25th anniversary of the series, Polyphony Studios is planning on bringing previous elements from its flagship racing sim to both the PS4 and PS5 in the biggest entry to the series yet.The last full entry we saw in the series was Gran Turismo 6, which launched on the...
PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
