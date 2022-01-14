ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida competing with SEC East rival for this 3-star safety

By David Rosenberg
 5 days ago
It’s now down to Florida and

for three-star safety Miguel Mitchell.

The Oxford, Alabama prospect announced the final two schools remaining in his recruitment on social media Thursday with national signing day quickly approaching. Mitchell was originally committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores until he backed off that pledge in November.

Billy Napier had previously recruited Mitchell while at Lousiana and he quickly extended an offer to the defensive back after taking over at Florida. At the time, Mitchell said that Florida was at the top of his board and that continues to be the case. The Volunteers have done enough to stay competitive with Florida and Tennessee satisfies Mitchell’s ultimate goal of playing in the SEC.

Both teams will get a chance to host Mitchell before he makes a decision. He’ll be in Florida over the weekend before visiting Tennessee the weekend of January 28. Mitchell also took a trip to see the Volunteers play South Alabama on November 20 following his decommittment from Vanderbilt.

Napier has brought over several members of his former staff from Lousiana and that familiarity has helped Florida in Mitchell’s recruitment. Florida’s reputation for developing defensive backs has also interested Mitchell, according to 247Sports.

“They’ve brought a lot of DBs out of there,” he said. “They have a good, rich football legacy. I know they put a lot of effort into their football program, definitely, so that definitely helps.”

247Sports ranks Mitchell as the No. 65 athlete in the country. Florida’s 2022 recruiting class already has two elite safeties, Kamari Wilson and Devin Moore, but Mitchell is a versatile enough defensive back to fit in. He’ll decide between his top two schools on national signing day.

