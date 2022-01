Lacrosse head coach Julika Blankenship has decided to step away from coaching with a desire to spend more time with her two young children and husband. “I am excited about the next chapter for the Olliver family. I also can’t wait to be with my babies on weekends all spring long. It’s time that they get the Momma they deserve,” Blankenship said in an Instagram post on Dec. 22.

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO