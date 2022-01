The Detroit Lions have the No. 2 overall pick and a late first-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams, giving the team some options in the 2022 NFL Draft. While the No. 2 overall pick is expected to be the best player available: Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, the late first-round pick could be their future quarterback. Kiper suggested the Lions could select one of two quarterbacks in the first round if they’re not sold on Jared Goff for the future.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO