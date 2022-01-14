AR: COVID: AT-HOME TESTS IN HIGH DEMAND

As omicron COVID-19 cases increase, one of the ways to slow the spread is to stay home and away from other people for five days when we test positive, have symptoms, or have been exposed to COVID-19, and wear a well-fitting mask for an additional five days. If you are up to date on your vaccines, you do not need to stay at home or miss work if you have been exposed (as long as you have no symptoms), but you must wear a proper mask around others for 10 days.

