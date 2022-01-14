AR: COVID: AT-HOME TESTS IN HIGH DEMAND

The line for COVID-19 testing outside the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health’s Pembroke Office may seem small, but the demand for a test is not. Health Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said she hoped more testing opportunities at the health department would help hospital workers as they battle the latest COVID-19 surge.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The CEO of StarMed Healthcare said staffing issues and overall testing demand are leading to delays in COVID-19 test results at the Four Seasons Town Centre testing site in Greensboro. CEO Dr. Michael Estramonte said the company went from doing 3,000 tests per week to 34,000...
As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Starting this Wednesday, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available for order through a government website but many of you have questions such as how many can you get, when will they arrive and just how accurate are they? To help combat long testing lines and a shortage of rapid test kits, the Biden administration […]
Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many Americans, the hunt for a rapid COVID-19 test is frustrating right now. In East Tennessee, drugstore shelves are bare in many places. Local pharmacies like Belew Drugs on Asheville Highway are struggling to keep the at-home COVID tests in stock for a long period of time.
As omicron COVID-19 cases increase, one of the ways to slow the spread is to stay home and away from other people for five days when we test positive, have symptoms, or have been exposed to COVID-19, and wear a well-fitting mask for an additional five days. If you are up to date on your vaccines, you do not need to stay at home or miss work if you have been exposed (as long as you have no symptoms), but you must wear a proper mask around others for 10 days.
Meijer announced on Monday, Jan. 17 that shoppers can utilize the Meijer delivery service free of cost for orders of $35 or more from now through Jan. 29. The free service is available at all Meijer locations, including the 118 stores in Michigan.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While more schools are reporting new cases since the end of the fall semester, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported that the test positivity rate among K-12 schools has decreased from last week.
According to Public Health data, 1,032 K-12 schools in the county reported positive cases from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 — 55% higher than the 665 schools that reported positive cases during the last week of December 2021.
Of the 595,000 tests conducted at county schools between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, 11% came back positive, a decrease from the 15% recorded the previous...
LIHU‘E — Testing is in high demand on Kaua‘i, and the test positivity rate is there to prove it. “Our test positivity rate is 17%. That means more than one of every six people getting tested on Kaua‘i is testing positive,” Mayor Derek Kawakami said Monday afternoon. “However, that is still the lowest test-positivity rate of any county in Hawai‘i.”
DENVER (CBS4)– A lot of people are searching for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests as wait times for PCR tests top one hour in the Denver metro area and sometimes results are delayed for days due to the increased demand.
Dr. Kristin Holmes is an owner and pharmacist at Capitol Heights Pharmacy in Denver, “These COVID-19 tests are in such high demand I can’t explain to you how insane it is.”
She gets them in stock, notifies her customers, and then quickly they are gone.
“I sent out the text about 1:15, by 10 p.m. we had sold 500 tests,” Dr. Holmes said.
