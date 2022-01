Ahead of the team’s divisional-round playoff encounter with the Tennesee Titans, the Cincinnati Bengals started the week of prep with an important pair of roster moves. The big one? Cincinnati shifted defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury in the playoff win over the Raiders. That’s a big deal with Renell Wren, Mike Daniels and Josh Tupou also dealing with injuries — and would explain why Jessie Bates texted Geno Atkins about a reunion.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO