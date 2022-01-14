ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This $16 Teddy Blanket From Target Is So Soft, I Ordered One While I Was Still Snuggling in It at an Airbnb

By Erin Johnson
Real Simple
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am, admittedly, a bit of a blanket snob. When it comes to super-soft blankets, I have pretty high standards. For one, I am always cold, so I'm usually in need of something thicker than a standard throw. On top of that, I'm obsessed with creating the coziest vibe possible in...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 12

Related
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snuggle#Blankets#Room Essentials#Target
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out.
SHOPPING
news24-680.com

Shelves Are Full, Aisles Are Empty – Where IS Everyone?

Out and about a little tonight and wondering if something is up because there’s little sign of anyone out anywhere. Shooter (that’s what we call photographers – not the other usage) Craig Cannon walked into the neighborhood grocery store to find the shelves full and the aisles deserted. If we can just sync up this supply and demand thing we should all be okay. But for now, at least, shoppers appear to have enough TP and beer to see them through another week or so of COVID Winter.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Real Simple

How to Get Pee Smell Out of Carpets, Mattresses, and Furniture—Without Harsh Chemicals

Accidents happen. There are puppies, potty-training toddlers, uncontrollable laughter with a leaky bladder, and haughty cats that pee for pleasure. Whether it is human or cat pee, no one wants urine smells in their home. My current offender is a rescue pup that pees when she is excited or frightened. I am now an expert on removing urine stains and odors from every type of surface—but she's worth it!
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling The Most Luxurious Looking Bedding Sets From Frye & They're A Steal

When the wind is howling and it’s cold outside, there’s no place we’d rather be than in bed. It’s the time of year for hunkering down under the covers, which means that it’s probably time to upgrade your blanket situation. If you’re looking to give your bed a little makeover, you’re in luck. That’s because Costco is selling chic, minimalist quilt sets from Frye (yes, the boot company!), and they come at a price that’s surprisingly affordable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤 Hi, I’m Laura! (@costcohotfinds) The Frye bedding sets were spotted by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds....
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
Travel + Leisure

This 20-person Tent With Sleeping 'Rooms' Is Like a Portable Hotel in the Woods

Camping with a group always makes the trip more fun, but frequent campers are the first to admit that setting up and going between multiple tents can feel a bit chaotic. And if you're camping in the winter, being in the same tent (and not constantly zipping and unzipping it) helps trap heat. Now, your entire troop can fit under one portable roof with this 20-person tent — think of it as the "hotel" of camping tents.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

This Laundry Detergent Does Magical Things to My Dish Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I get in the cooking zone, I’ve got every pot and pan deployed, every burner aglow, and every square inch of counter space in use. At the end of it all, one thing is abundantly clear: Keeping my kitchen towels clean is the furthest thing from my mind. In fact, my towels end up looking like Jackson Pollock paintings (if Jackson Pollock painted with food … and his elbows). They’re invariably a mottled mishmash of tomato sauce, greasy meat drippings, and black goo from my cast iron pans. I made peace with having nothing but stained towels long ago, but it turns out that might have been premature thinking.
LIFESTYLE
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inhabitat.com

You can stay in this retro school bus turned cute tiny home

While your school days may be well behind you, you can relive the joys of your youth in this tiny home that sees a 1969 International school bus converted into a cozy Airbnb rental. Located in Sooke, British Columbia, Canada, host and owner Miranda saw potential in the former local...
HOME & GARDEN
domino

This Countertop Was Dubbed the Worst Kitchen Trend of the Past 50 Years

There are some trends that fade in and out of popularity (we’re looking at you, glass bricks). Then there are the ones that stay at the bottom indefinitely—and tile countertops is apparently one of them. In a survey of 1,500 Americans from February 2020, respondents voted on their least favorite home decor crazes from the past 50 years, breaking them down by both decade and room. Fuzzy toilet seat covers, ruffled bed skirts, and art with inspirational quotes also topped the list, but when it comes to the kitchen, the message is clear: Never, ever tile your countertops again (or so say 30 percent of interviewees).
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy