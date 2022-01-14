ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Missouri farmer dies after falling into grain bin

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A St. Charles County farmer died after he fell into a grain bin...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 23

Karen Stevens
4d ago

Oh what a terrible accident, happens more often then you'd think. My deepest sympathy to his family & friends, may he RIP. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
5
Joe Burton
4d ago

Lord look after this farmer's family. No telling how many people he fed through the years🙏

Reply
6
Guest
5d ago

So sorry a farmer works so hard with very little thanks

Reply(2)
19
Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman dies after struck by a pickup

HOWELL COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Tuesday in Howell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy 2500 driven by Christina R. Maki, 51, Willow Springs, was eastbound on Mo. 76 just west of Willow Springs. The pickup struck a pedestrian identified...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wentzville, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Wentzville, MO
Wentzville, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Charles County, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man dies after semi crash into tree

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Edward J. Danford, 59, Iola, was southbound on U.S. 169 just south of Ten Mile Creek. The truck traveled off the left side of the road, across the median, across the northbound lanes into the ditch and came to rest against a tree.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Charles#Accident#Ap
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man dies after train strikes a pickup

OSAGE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Chevy pickup driven by Patrick J. Harsch, 51, Lebo, was westbound through a field in the 3300 Block of SW Wanamaker Road parallel to the train track.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kan. man found safe

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas man missing since Sunday has been found and is safe, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Topeka Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Topeka man. The whereabouts...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Covid hits Missouri nursing homes again; staff hard hit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — COVID-19 infections are rising in Missouri nursing homes and crippling schools as the highly contagious omicron variant surges. New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows cases among nursing home staff ballooned to 1,261, up from a peak of 981 last fall. But the 895 cases among residents is below the peak, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

December 2021 the warmest on record in Kan., Mo. — by a long shot

Kansas and Missouri logged their warmest average December temperatures on record last month, according to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Average temperatures over the last half of 2021 were higher than they’ve ever been in either state — and across the country. Meanwhile, despite a devastating cold snap that forced power outages across the Midwest, February’s average temperature didn’t place it in the top five coldest in either state.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

One dead, another injured after car hits tree in St. Joseph

One person is dead, another injured in single-car accident late last night in St. Joseph in which a car struck a tree and split in half. St. Joseph police report the impact of the accident in the 3100 block of Faraon Street threw the passenger from the vehicle. The passenger died later at the hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train in Missouri

LEE'S Summit, Mo. (AP) — One person is dead following a shooting Friday night on an Amtrak train that was stopped at a Missouri station, police said. Police in Independence, Missouri, were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station where they found a person who had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee's Summit station, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Police are looking for the suspected shooter who is believed to have fled in Lee's Summit, he said.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy