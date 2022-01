MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after an announced expansion in COVID-19 testing capacity statewide, Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 71 additional deaths and 4,149 more virus cases. According to the daily update from the health department, of the newly reported deaths, most occurred in December. Two Ramsey County residents in their late-30s and another in their 20s were among those who died. Total deaths attributed to COVID-19 is now at 10,671. Total positive cases now stand at 1,049,310 since the pandemic began, with 16,913 of the cases being reinfections. The latest positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, continues to...

