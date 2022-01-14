ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

N.Korea tests railway-borne missile in latest launch amid rising tension with U.S.

By Hyonhee Shin
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxGOC_0dm6gIvv00

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - North Korea tested a railway-borne missile in its firing drills on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, marking its third weapons test this month, which triggered a U.S. push for fresh sanctions against the isolated state.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected what it presumed were two short-range ballistic missiles launched eastward from North Pyongan Province on the northwest coast of North Korea.

The official KCNA news agency said a firing drill was held to "check and judge the proficiency in the action procedures of the railway-borne regiment," which the country tested for the first time last September, designed as a potential counter-strike to any threatening forces.

It was the third time North Korea has launched ballistic missiles since New Year's Day, an unusually rapid pace of weapons tests. The previous two launches involved what state media called "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speeds and manoeuvring after launch.

The drill came just hours after Pyongyang slammed a U.S. pursuit of new U.N. sanctions over a series of recent launches as a "provocation" and warned of a strong reaction.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the drill. KCNA said it was held "at short notice" from the military's general staff but the regiment precisely struck the target set in the east coast with "two tactical guided missiles."

The regiment "demonstrated high maneuverability and rate of hits," and discussed ways to "set up proper railway-borne missile operating system across the country," KCNA said.

North Korea has defended the missile tests as its sovereign right to self-defence and accused the United States of intentionally escalating the situation with new sanctions.

Washington condemned the latest launch, saying it posed a threat to Pyongyang's neighbours and the international community, while reiterating calls for a restart of stalled denuclearisation talks.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

Barbara Hernandez
5d ago

You can thank Biden when we are attacked. Biden and Democrats sold us out to China Afghanistan and Russia so he could be elected president.

Reply
2
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military needs to prepare for China-Russia ‘axis’

“In a triangle with three countries, you don’t want to be the one opposite the other two.”. Should their interests combine, America could face a greater military and foreign policy threat than during the Cold War. That’s the view of former CIA analyst Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security.
MILITARY
UPI News

South Korea to export $3.4B missile system to UAE

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hanwha Defense, Hanwha Systems and LIG Nex1 have agreed to export a midrange surface-to-air missile system to the United Arab Emirates. The deal is South Korea's largest arms export contract, which Hanwha Defense said Monday is worth more than $3.36 billion. It was signed during President Moon Jae-in's visit to the UAE on Sunday and Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Kazakh defense minister fired; last Russia-led troops leave

The Russian Defense Ministry says all the troops deployed to Kazakhstan by a Russia-led security alliance this month to help quell violent unrest have left the former Soviet nation, with the last four military planes landing outside Moscow on Wednesday. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of six ex-Soviet states, deployed over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan two weeks ago at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev asked the alliance for assistance after protests over fuel prices spread across the vast, oil- and gas-rich country of 19 million people, growing into a general protest...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
WEKU

North Korea tests more missiles, but experts warn against taking threats at face value

North Korea confirmed Tuesday that it test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles from the west of the country Monday. The test came days after Pyongyang launched two missiles from railway cars on Friday, when it warned that it would have to make a "stronger and certain reaction" to the Biden administration's first sanctions on Pyongyang, related to its missile programs.
POLITICS
NBC News

North Korea says it fired tactical guided missiles in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programs amid stalled denuclearization talks. The missile test was the North’s fourth in 2022, with two previous launches...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#Missiles#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Kcna News Agency#U N#North Korean
Reuters

N.Korea warns it may rethink moratorium on nuclear, missile tests

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - North Korea would bolster its defences against the United States and consider restarting "all temporally-suspended activities," state media KCNA reported Thursday, an apparent reference to a self-imposed moratorium on testing its nuclear bombs and long-range missiles. Tension has been rising over a recent series of...
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korean missile tests signal return to brinkmanship

Grappling with pandemic difficulties and U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be reviving his 2017 playbook of nuclear and missile brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and his neighbors.North Korea’s short-range missile launches on Monday were its fourth round of missile tests this month and signaled a refusal to be ignored by the Biden administration, which has focused more on confronting bigger adversaries such as China and Russia.The tests could also reflect a growing urgency in its need for outside relief after its economy decayed further under the severe sanctions and two...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

China is ready to spring military surprises

Hong Kong, January 17 (ANI): Many are alarmed by China's growing military ambitions, with heated tensions in places like the East China Sea, South China Sea, near Taiwan and the Indian border. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has benefitted greatly from a deluge of cash and copious amounts of cutting-edge equipment being added to its inventory.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

North Korea launches fourth missile test in two weeks

North Korea has launched two suspected short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang, according to South Korea’s military.This is the fourth missile test by North Korea in under three  weeks as it continued flexing its artillery strength by firing missiles.Monday’s missile test included two missiles which were fired from Pyongyang’s Sunan Airfield to the east, said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, adding that both travelled about 380km (236 miles) to a peak altitude of 42km.North Korea last used the airport in 2017 to test fire the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile.Neighbouring country Japan also confirmed the launch, calling it a...
MILITARY
FOX 5 San Diego

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy