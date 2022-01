At the Forrester mansion, Deacon tells Brooke that he loves her. She responds by demanding he leave, reminding him that she doesn’t want him around. He thinks she’s fooling herself and senses she is afraid of what will happen if he stays. He feels a force is pushing them together, something that neither of them can control. She thinks the force was the booze, but Deacon waxes on about their connection, and that maybe there was a bigger reason for the kiss. He thinks it would be amazing for Hope if they were together. Brooke yells at him to stop. She insists she loves Ridge and knows he would leave her if he found out what happened. Brooke makes it clear that she won’t let that happen.

