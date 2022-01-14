‘Dexter: New Blood’ is now the most-watched series in Showtime history

The silly disappointment of this one-and-done Dexter revival can be easily showcased in a scene midway through this finale in which Dexter and Chief Angela Bishop are looking at the same moon from different parts of town, causing me to genuinely think they were about to burst into song. In the end, after lackluster episodes and a knee-slapping conclusion, Clyde Phillips’s attempt to right the wrongs of the original series’ ending has backfired, and the character Dexter Morgan has been done a disservice. Where he was once a killer with a code put to rest with a sloppy and nonsensical dispatching into the sea, the memory of him now is that of a literal joke, sent back to his grave by his own son without an ounce of respect to his name. From front to back, fans of the original Dexter, and the actors portraying the show’s core characters, would have been better off if New Blood had never been made. It was easier to deal with the disappointment of how the original series ended when we were able to maintain Dexter’s memory as an untouchable apex predator. Our wounds from that finale had all but healed. But the New Blood showrunner had to pick the scab and let it seep to where there are no fond memories of Dexter to be had. He’s just a smirking corpse in the snowy woods of some small town he had fooled for a little while. Not even long enough to build a legacy for himself beyond being some guy who sold guns and night crawlers. Some guy in a series of guys sleeping with a single mother who’d be better off without him.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO