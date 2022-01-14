ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots’ CB J.C. Jackson, ST Matthew Slater Earn Second-Team All-Pro Honors for 2021

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcWzw_0dm6aPwC00

Following a disappointing 7-9 end to the 2020 season, the New England Patriots returned to their winning ways in 2021. The Pats finished the season with a 10-7 record, making the playoffs as the sixth seed in the AFC’s playoff-seeding. As a result, two members of the team are being awarded for their efforts.

The Associated Press revealed its 2021 NFL All-Pro team on Friday. While no members of the Patriots were selected for first-team honors, cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater earned a spot on the second-team.

Jackson finished third among cornerbacks, while Slater was ranked second among special teamers.

The 26-year-old Jackson received 25 votes. Only Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys (33) and Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams received more votes than the Patriots top corner. Jackson finished the regular season with eight interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown) as well as a league-high 23 passes-defensed and one forced fumble. Jackson was also selected to his first Pro Bowl selection for the first time in his career for his performance in 2021.

Matthew Slater trailed only the New Orleans Saints’ special teamer J.T. Gray in total All-Pro votes. Gray received 18 votes, while Slater earned ten. For the long-time Patriots captain, this season’s selection marks his fifth All-Pro squad. Slater was chosen for the first team in 2016 and 2019, and made the second team in 2017 and 2020. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 of New England’s regular season games, logging 11 combined specia teams tackles, second on the team behind only Cody Davis’ 15.

Five other members of the Patriots received votes, yet nearly missed selection. Linebacker Matthew Judon and long snapper Joe Cardona received three votes each, while safety Adrian Phillips got two. Kicker Nick Folk and right guard Shaq Mason each earned one vote.

For the first time since 2013, New England is represented solely on the second squad, having no players elected to for first team honors.

The Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills for a Saturday night showdown during Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:15pm ET on January 15, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
Boston Herald

Ranking J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty and all the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority

Before the Patriots can address free agency at large, they have 21 decisions to make at home: re-sign or relinquish their own free agents. It’s a top-heavy list, with J.C Jackson and Devin McCourty far outpacing their teammates as priorities. The Pats are projected to hold $13.3 million in cap space this offseason, according to Over the Cap, well below league average. So who should stay and who can go?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Matthew#All Pro#American Football#The New England Patriots#Afc#The Associated Press#The New Orleans Saints#Kicker Nick Folk
PatriotMaven

Raiders Request Interviews with Patriots’ Mayo, Ziegler

Despite a disappointing finish to the 2021, the success of the New England Patriots continues to be coveted throughout the NFL. Next up on the list of teams to invite Patriots’ coaches aboard the coaching carousel? The Las Vegas Raiders. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 1/19: Ravens Named a 'Dark-Horse Destination' for Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson

Ravens Named 'Dark-Horse Destination' for Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson. The Ravens have two outstanding cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, who have a combined five Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro selections, but could the team pursue another Pro Bowl cornerback in free agency this offseason?. Bleacher Report's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
484
Followers
753
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy