Patriots’ CB J.C. Jackson, ST Matthew Slater Earn Second-Team All-Pro Honors for 2021

Following a disappointing 7-9 end to the 2020 season, the New England Patriots returned to their winning ways in 2021. The Pats finished the season with a 10-7 record, making the playoffs as the sixth seed in the AFC’s playoff-seeding. As a result, two members of the team are being awarded for their efforts.

The Associated Press revealed its 2021 NFL All-Pro team on Friday. While no members of the Patriots were selected for first-team honors, cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater earned a spot on the second-team.

Jackson finished third among cornerbacks, while Slater was ranked second among special teamers.

The 26-year-old Jackson received 25 votes. Only Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys (33) and Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams received more votes than the Patriots top corner. Jackson finished the regular season with eight interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown) as well as a league-high 23 passes-defensed and one forced fumble. Jackson was also selected to his first Pro Bowl selection for the first time in his career for his performance in 2021.

Matthew Slater trailed only the New Orleans Saints’ special teamer J.T. Gray in total All-Pro votes. Gray received 18 votes, while Slater earned ten. For the long-time Patriots captain, this season’s selection marks his fifth All-Pro squad. Slater was chosen for the first team in 2016 and 2019, and made the second team in 2017 and 2020. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 of New England’s regular season games, logging 11 combined specia teams tackles, second on the team behind only Cody Davis’ 15.

Five other members of the Patriots received votes, yet nearly missed selection. Linebacker Matthew Judon and long snapper Joe Cardona received three votes each, while safety Adrian Phillips got two. Kicker Nick Folk and right guard Shaq Mason each earned one vote.

For the first time since 2013, New England is represented solely on the second squad, having no players elected to for first team honors.

The Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills for a Saturday night showdown during Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:15pm ET on January 15, 2022.