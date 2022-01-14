ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Auditors question improper Pentagon payments

By John M. Donnelly
Roll Call Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Defense Department program that contracts out billions of dollars in health care services for military families has not accurately identified how much it has spent in error, the Pentagon’s inspector general said in a report made public this week. The Defense Health Agency’s Military Health Benefits program,...

www.rollcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

Contractor’s ‘excess’ profits reignite debate on Pentagon oversight

An aerospace contractor’s alleged overcharging of millions of dollars for military spare parts is triggering the latest partisan debate over where to draw the line between too much oversight of Pentagon contractors and not enough. The Defense Department inspector general reported last month that Cleveland-based TransDigm Group had about...
MILITARY
arcamax.com

Commentary: Rein in runaway Pentagon spending

Why do we continue to spend billions of federal funds on expanding an already bloated military? Aren’t there better things — like health care, housing and the environment — we could be spending that money on?. Congress doesn’t seem to think so. Despite a year of negotiations...
MILITARY
federalnewsnetwork.com

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

Agencies made speed a priority when issuing the first rounds of COVID-19 recovering spending in 2020, a decision that came with a few tradeoffs. The governmentwide improper payment rate increased between fiscal years 2020 and 2021, driven largely by programs that administered trillions of dollars in pandemic spending. The Office...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon caught in funding fight

Witnesses and lawmakers agreed Wednesday during a House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee hearing that funding the Pentagon via continuing resolutions is detrimental to national security. But that accord hasn’t done anything so far to break a partisan impasse on a budget deal. One after another, Pentagon comptroller Mike McCord and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Department#Auditors#Defense Health Agency#Corrective Actions#Agency Financial Report
theredstonerocket.com

AMCOM resource manager leaves for Pentagon

When Dale Smith accepted a position as the Aviation and Missile Command G-8 director in September 2018, it was the end of the fiscal year – the worst or best possible time, depending on your perspective. As the person who oversees and manages all of the command’s resources, it’s a daunting task even during relative periods of calm.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Pentagon & Congress

The Pentagon inspector general's audit follows new Pentagon recruiting guidelines on extremism. Afghanistan's long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the U.S. withdrawal. Man gets prison time for defrauding government of more than $340 million in contracts meant for vets and minorities. Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABQJournal

Colonel at Kirtland tapped for Pentagon position

A high-ranking Space Force Guardian overseeing a directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base has been tapped for a major Space Force position at the Pentagon. Col. Eric Felt, the director of the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate, will be the next U.S. Space Force deputy executive director for the Space Architecture, Science and Technology Directorate. His assignment starts in July.
KIRTLAND, NM
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

Allies take the lead as Biden refuses to boost Ukraine defenses

Visiting Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the United States stands resolute alongside Kyiv. Blinken also announced another $200 million provision of defensive support. The truth, however, is that even as Russia's invasion plan takes shape, the Biden administration's support for Ukraine is far more rhetorical...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy