Surprise! Netflix just raised all pricing in the US and Canada.

Android Authority
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday! Netflix is going to start charging you more money. Netflix prices for United States and Canada customers just went up. The new pricing starts immediately and raises prices by $1 to $2. Netflix says the hike will allow it to “continue to offer a wide variety of...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Android Authority

You told us: You plan to cancel Netflix after North America price hike

Netflix caused a stir over the weekend when it announced that it would be instituting a price hike in Canada and the US. The price increase means that US customers in particular will now pay $9.99 a month for the basic tier, $15.49 for the standard package, and $19.99 for the top-end option.
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🌳 OnePlus going back to its roots?

OnePlus might have a new strategy, Google Doodle for MLK Day, plus more tech news you need to know today!. 👋 Good morning! It’s MLK day, so a shorter update! There’s an appropriate Google Doodle honoring the civil rights pioneer. OnePlus what now?. There’s an intriguing rumor...
