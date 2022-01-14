Ryusuke Hamaguchi arranges a triptych of longing in the Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy trailer

Having released two feature films in 2021, Ryusuke Hamaguchi was already having a good year before his latest, Drive My Car, started racking up year-end awards and nominations. The film is also a genuine hit, playing to sold-out screenings in New York, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. All of that has now made Hamaguchi, one of the most exciting directors to come out of Japan in the past decade (his two previous features, 2015’s Happy Hour and 2018’s Asako I & II, were among the best films of their respective years), something of an art-house household name. With good reason, too. Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, Drive My Car (which also appeared on the year-end top-ten lists of all three of Vulture’s film critics) is a mesmerizing, heartbreaking, occasionally hilarious drama about Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima, who also has awards buzz), an actor-director who, after the sudden death of his wife, travels to Hiroshima to direct an avant-garde adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. The film focuses on Kafuku’s relationship with his driver, Misaki (a transcendent Tōko Miura), and with a young actor named Takatsuki (Masaki Okada), who just happened to be having an affair with Kafuku’s wife before she died. In mood and subject matter, the film also bears some similarities to Hamaguchi’s other feature released this year, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, which is a series of three offbeat stories revolving around the strange ways that relationships mutate and endure. I spoke to Hamaguchi recently about both films, the liberties he took with Murakami’s original, the abstract beauty of driving at night, and more.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO