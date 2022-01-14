ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ryusuke Hamaguchi arranges a triptych of longing in the Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy trailer

By @intothecrevasse
lwlies.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolver or Sgt. Pepper’s. Cheers or Frasier. The Godfather Part I or The Godfather Part II. To the pantheon of unsettleable pop-culture debates, let us add Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy or Drive My Car. No filmmaker had a better 2021 than Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, who directed not one,...

lwlies.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Go Wild Over “Dumbest” Answer Ever: “Straight Fail”

The venerable Wheel of Fortune celebrated its 47th anniversary during last night’s (Jan. 6) episode, and with that milestone came yet another amusing contestant. Shafi Khan, whose voice was a dead ringer for Joe Pesci’s, played a monumental game full of incorrect answers, funny quips, and an oddball response that had viewers spiraling into fits of hilarity. After their little tiff with Audi, Wheel of Fortune needed a contestant like Khan to lighten the mood.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Horror Film THE LONG NIGHT

Well Go USA has released these official poster and trailer for their new horror film, THE LONG NIGHT, which opens in select theaters and will be available digitally on Friday, February 4, 2022. THE LONG NIGHT. In Theaters and Available Digitally on February 4, 2022. Synopsis: While searching for the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
Ryūsuke Hamaguchi
GeekTyrant

First Trailer for Peacock's YA Animated Fantasy Series SUPERNATURAL ACADEMY

The first trailer has been released for Peacock’s YA animated fantasy series, Supernatural Academy. Based on author Jaymin Eve's bestselling book series, the show follows twin sisters Jessa (Larissa Dias) and Mischa (Gigi Saul Guerro). Jessa is a confident and popular girl raised in the supernatural world, while Mischa...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Theory on Driving at Night

Having released two feature films in 2021, Ryusuke Hamaguchi was already having a good year before his latest, Drive My Car, started racking up year-end awards and nominations. The film is also a genuine hit, playing to sold-out screenings in New York, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. All of that has now made Hamaguchi, one of the most exciting directors to come out of Japan in the past decade (his two previous features, 2015’s Happy Hour and 2018’s Asako I & II, were among the best films of their respective years), something of an art-house household name. With good reason, too. Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, Drive My Car (which also appeared on the year-end top-ten lists of all three of Vulture’s film critics) is a mesmerizing, heartbreaking, occasionally hilarious drama about Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima, who also has awards buzz), an actor-director who, after the sudden death of his wife, travels to Hiroshima to direct an avant-garde adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. The film focuses on Kafuku’s relationship with his driver, Misaki (a transcendent Tōko Miura), and with a young actor named Takatsuki (Masaki Okada), who just happened to be having an affair with Kafuku’s wife before she died. In mood and subject matter, the film also bears some similarities to Hamaguchi’s other feature released this year, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, which is a series of three offbeat stories revolving around the strange ways that relationships mutate and endure. I spoke to Hamaguchi recently about both films, the liberties he took with Murakami’s original, the abstract beauty of driving at night, and more.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

The exquisite sound of nature in the films of Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Watching an Apichatpong Weerasethakul film will put you in an undeniable, almost unfathomable trance. From his early work in Blissfully Yours right up to his English-language debut Memoria, the Palme d’Or-winning director has never shied away from creating challenging and mysterious pieces of slow cinema that contain unique commentaries on death and reincarnation. Throughout his career, Apichatpong has consistently utilised the rural settings of Thailand – and most recently of Colombia – and the world of sound which inhibits them to convey these intelligent themes and create an intoxicating atmosphere.
MOVIES
WBUR

Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's 'Drive My Car' takes a road trip through grief

2021 was the year Ryûsuke Hamaguchi arrived as an international cinema superstar. A beloved cult figure among hardcore cinephiles since his massive 2015 masterpiece “Happy Hour” — an intimate epic about four women’s friendships that might be the most modest five-hour movie ever made — this staggeringly prolific 44-year-old writer-director became the darling of last fall’s New York Film Festival following the U.S. premieres of not one, but two extraordinary new pictures illuminating the scope of his talent for telling stories great and small. Hamaguchi’s 179-minute “Drive My Car” is an interior road trip about a grief-stricken stage director and his silent chauffeur that luxuriates in its expansive running time to amass an avalanche of accumulated emotions. Conversely, his “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” is a quick triptych of often very funny 40-minute vignettes revolving around mistaken identities and role-playing. Both films are belatedly making their way to the Boston area this month and should be considered appointment viewing.
SOMERVILLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheel Of Fortune#Triptych#Revolver#Sgt
First Showing

A Nightmarish Cult is Coming for Her in 'The Long Night' Horror Trailer

"I don't know what it is about this house… I have to stay." Well Go USA has released an official trailer for The Long Night, a horror thriller made by filmmaker Rich Ragsdale. This one is dropping soon on VOD in early February, despite not stopping by any festivals or elsewhere before. This is yet another in a long line of indie horror films to star Scout Taylor-Compton (also see: Room 9, Apache Junction, An Intrusion). A devoted couple's quiet weekend takes a bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfill an apocalyptic prophesy. In addition to Scout, the cast includes Nolan Gerard Funk, Deborah Kara Unger, and Jeff Fahey. This looks crazy intense! What a chilling trailer. Lots of gnarly shots in this make it look like it might be a seriously unnerving thriller, not just another tame cult movie. Check this out.
MOVIES
Deadline

Studiocanal, The Picture Company Plot Agatha Christie Adaptation ‘Endless Night’; Preston Thompson Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and The Picture Company are turning the Agatha Christie thriller classic Endless Night into a feature. They have hired up-and-coming scribe Preston Thompson to adapt it. Published in 1967, the book follows a young couple who fall in love and move to a secluded property in the countryside of England. Once there, a series of strange events unfolds that turns the couple’s new romance into a harrowing nightmare that they must find their way out of. Christie is responsible for some of great mysteries ever written, including the famous Hercule Poirot series, first adapted to film by Sidney Lumet and...
MOVIES
nichegamer.com

ELEX II Combat Trailer Introduces the Science Fantasy Action

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Piranha Bytes have shared a new ELEX II combat trailer, showcasing the action in the upcoming CRPG sequel. In case you missed it, you can find a story trailer for the game here and the factions trailer here. Here’s a rundown on the June-announced game,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
lwlies.com

Josephine Decker pivots to YA lite in the trailer for The Sky Is Everywhere

Though she’s primarily known for her borderline-experimental portraits of women with unruly psychologies, Josephine Decker is taking a hard left turn with her next feature. The director-writer behind such recent triumphs as Madeline’s Madeline and one-time LWLies cover film Shirley will switch things up by making a foray into the booming world of YA literature adaptations, bringing the teen-beloved novel The Sky Is Everywhere to the screen.
MOVIES
hardcoregamer.com

Cotton Fantasy Gets a New Bullet-Filled Trailer

The Cotton series has been seeing a bit of a resurgence lately. In the past, it was mostly well known in the “cute ’em up” bullet hell niche. But lately, ININ Games have been releasing updated versions of the games to modern platforms. Coming up soon is Cotton Fantasy – a brand new Cotton adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh To Star In Scripted Supernatural Thriller Podcast ‘Don’t Mind: Cruxmont’

EXCLUSIVE: Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in Netflix hit series Bridgerton, is moving into podcasting. The actor, who also starred in two seasons of Doctor Who, is to star in scripted podcast Don’t Mind: Cruxmont. The series comes from Fool & Scholar Productions, which is behind the Dungeons and Dragons podcast Dark Dice starring Jeff Goldblum. Don’t Mind: Cruxmont is a supernatural mystery thriller set in the fictional English village of Cruxmont, a sleepy town with a dark secret. Andoh, who is also producing an adaptation of Island Queen with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson, voices the role of Dr. Gwen Kingston, a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Hawkeye’ Alum Fra Fee Joins ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Fra Fee is staying in business with Disney Plus with a role in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series, Variety has learned exclusively. The live-action musical series was ordered at the streamer in June 2021. It stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who will reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou (Louie) respectively from the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film. In addition, newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, Louie’s stepsister. Set in the iconic kingdom of “Beauty and the Beast” years before the Beast and Belle’s romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off...
TV & VIDEOS
lwlies.com

Memory Box

Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige craft a thoughtful collage that blends personal archives with intergenerational traumas. In this thoughtful and textured examination of one family’s approach to archiving memories, directing partners Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige draw upon their vast multimedia expertise to craft a moving tale about intergenerational documentation and its poignant implications.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Seattle Film Critics steer towards Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Drive My Car’ for Best Picture, Director, ‘Dune’ and ‘The Green Knight’ pick up wins

The Power of the Dog, Dune and The Green Knight led the Seattle Film Critics Society (SFCS) nominations with 11, 10 and 9 apiece, respectively, but it was Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car that came out triumphant as the group’s Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay winner. The film also won the group’s Best Film Not in the English Language award.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix’s David Kosse Talks Drawing Top Talent For Streamer’s European Film Push & What’s On Deck

EXCLUSIVE: Amid its continuing drive to ramp up local feature productions, Netflix has a host of ambitious titles coming out of Europe in the next year. Already, Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-shortlisted The Hand Of God launched on the service in late 2021, hitting the Top 10 in 11 countries, while ahead are films from such directors as Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Romain Gavras, Edward Berger, Roar Uthaug and Oscar winner Sébastian Lelio, among others. Currently in production for later down the pike are J.A. Bayona’s Society Of The Snow and the Spanish feature spinoff of Netflix hit series Bird Box. Former Universal, Film4...
MOVIES
lwlies.com

See Sidney Poitier in rare behind-the-scenes photos from In the Heat of the Night

The first couple weeks of 2022 have sadly seen a spike in deaths for beloved artists and entertainers, few of which hit harder than the loss of the unparalleled thespian Sidney Poitier. The actor gave us a host of indelible performances and broke barriers for African-American performers in the industry, leaving behind an incalculable legacy of excellence and progress.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy